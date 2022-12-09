From A Penny-A-Stick to A Pop Culture Sensation: Bazooka® Bubble Gum Debuts 75th Anniversary Documentary

The short film shares unheard stories of the Bazooka brand and depicts its rise to becoming an iconic global candy brand.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Companies, Inc. is culminating its landmark, 75th anniversary with the premiere of a documentary that honors Bazooka Bubble Gum's history, and its significant impact on popular culture as a pioneer in the confectionery industry and fans worldwide.

The film, titled "Bazooka Bubble Gum Turns 75", takes fans from the brand's humble beginnings to the creation of the Bazooka Joe character and the comics, characters and prizes. Fans will be able to reminisce and explore how the brand has solidified its place in pop culture through a distinctive, one-of-a-kind flavor, unique name and its ability to transform an industry'.

Bazooka Bubble Gum Turns 75, which is 16 minutes long, is set to premiere today, December 9th on YouTube. The short film is directed by Daniel Brea, of the award-winning indie short, American Hate and produced by Chris McKee, an award-winning producer of the HBO series, The Black List.

Viewers will be captivated by first hand stories from the individuals who ensured the success of Bazooka's classic legacy both on shelves and in the hearts of fans around the world. Michael Eisner, Owner of the Bazooka Companies, discusses the long legacy of the Bazooka brand. Arthur Shorin, former CEO of Topps and the son of Bazooka founder, shares his stories from a lifetime at Bazooka, and gives insight into the secret formula of the gum, as well as the true origin of the 'Bazooka' name.

Die-hard Bazooka Comic fans will also have the opportunity to hear from Art Spiegelman, Pulitzer Prize winner and world-renowned cartoonist. Spiegelman began his incredible career at Bazooka as a summer hire, where a number of his favorite cartoonists had worked. He shares his experience being part of the trailblazing brand from the ground up and being inspired to create the comics by some of his own idols.

Additionally, the film sheds light on how meaningful the brand is to so many, such as toy maker and collector David Vonner, who discusses how he became a Bazooka Joe fanatic. Actor and TV personality Ming Chen, even shares why he "...might not be where I am right now without Bazooka Bubble Gum."

"This short film is dedicated to our beloved fans, who have been so integral to Bazooka's legacy since 1947," said Rebecca Silberfarb, VP Brand Marketing, Bazooka Candy Brands. "We hope the heritage of Bazooka Bubble Gum shared in the film will remind fans why they continue to love the brand."

Fans across the globe can tune into the at-home premiere by watching on Bazooka's YouTube Channel. Bazooka is encouraging fans to follow its social channels @theRealBazookaJoe, where fans can stay up-to-date with the brand and see all of the 75th anniversary celebrations that have taken place throughout the year, including the return of beloved Bazooka Grape Bubble Gum.

