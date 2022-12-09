THE POINTS GUY AWARDS RECOGNIZED INDUSTRY LEADERS - INCLUDING DELTA AIR LINES, CHASE, AMERICAN EXPRESS & VIKING CRUISES - AT CEREMONY IN NEW YORK CITY

Event Honored Excellence In Travel, Loyalty and Credit Cards

Betty Who Performed in Surprise Appearance

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the winners of the 2022 TPG Awards at a ceremony in New York City. Delta Air Lines, Chase, American Express and Viking Cruises were among the many industry leaders recognized for innovation in travel, loyalty and credit cards. During the event, The Points Guy honored Paul Veneto of Paulie's Push , an annual event that shines a light on first responders and crew members who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee, both of whom serve as inspiration to travelers around the world.

The celebration concluded with a surprise musical performance from Betty Who and an after party with music from DJ Lina Bradford. Travel icons and TV personalities who attended the event included former Bachelor Star and Airline Pilot Peter Weber aka "Pilot Pete" and former Bachelor Contestant Kelley Flanagan; Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno and Jackie Goldschneider; Entertainment Personality, Comedian and Media Entrepreneur Claudia Oshry and "Boy With No Job" Personality Ben Soffer; Reality Star Darcey Silva; Fashion Designer Brian Atwood; Entrepreneur and CEO Randi Zuckerberg; Comedian Taylor Strecker; and more.

"We are so thankful to our readers, industry innovators, generous sponsors and special guests for joining us in our return to the TPG Awards ceremony and celebrating such a milestone year in travel and loyalty programs," said The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly. "After a three year hiatus, it has been a pleasure to be together in person to celebrate the brands committed to making travel dreams a reality."

Since 2018, The Points Guy has recognized the best in airlines, travel, credit cards, and loyalty programs through the annual TPG Awards. Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.

A full list of awards winners can be found below:

The Platinum Card ® from American Express





Chase Sapphire Preferred Card





Bilt Mastercard





American Express ® Business Gold Card





Delta SkyMiles ® Platinum American Express Card





Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card



The Platinum Card ® from American Express



Chase Sapphire Preferred Card



Bilt Mastercard



American Express ® Business Gold Card



Delta SkyMiles ® Platinum American Express Card



Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card



Delta SkyMiles





Delta Sky Club



Delta SkyMiles



Delta Sky Club



Marriott Bonvoy





Ritz-Carlton





Holiday Inn Express



Marriott Bonvoy



Ritz-Carlton



Holiday Inn Express



Carnival Cruise Line





Viking Cruises





Disney Cruise Line





Viking Cruises



Carnival Cruise Line



Viking Cruises



Disney Cruise Line



Viking Cruises

American Express Global Lounge Collection





Chase Ultimate Rewards





Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ® American Express ® Card





Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card





Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards



American Express Global Lounge Collection



Chase Ultimate Rewards



Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ® American Express ® Card



Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card



Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards



American Executive Platinum





Air Canada Aeroplan





American Airlines Loyalty Points





United Club Fly





Singapore Suites





Qatar Qsuite





KLM





JetBlue





United Airlines international expansion



American Executive Platinum



Air Canada Aeroplan



American Airlines Loyalty Points



United Club Fly



Singapore Suites



Qatar Qsuite



KLM



JetBlue



United Airlines international expansion



World of Hyatt Globalist





IHG One Rewards





Galactic Starcruiser





Conrad Los Angeles





Gleneagles Townhouse



World of Hyatt Globalist



IHG One Rewards



Galactic Starcruiser



Conrad Los Angeles



Gleneagles Townhouse



Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards





Disney Wish





Norwegian Prima's Food Hall





Antarctica





Viking Cruises: The Hangar



Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards



Disney Wish



Norwegian Prima's Food Hall



Antarctica



Viking Cruises: The Hangar



New York-LaGuardia (LGA)





Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)





Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind





Malama Hawaii





Hilton connecting rooms





Orlando





New Zealand



New York-LaGuardia (LGA)



Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)



Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind



Malama Hawaii



Hilton connecting rooms



Orlando



New Zealand

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter , and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok ).

