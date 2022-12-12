Boston Beer's TeaPot Launches Merchandise Collaboration with Peace Collective

Proceeds from 'Stop the Stigma' apparel collection to support Pardons Canada

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), maker of iconic, high-quality brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, today unveiled the 'Stop the Stigma' merchandise collaboration between TeaPot , Boston Beer's new line of cannabis-infused iced teas, and Peace Collective , a Canadian lifestyle apparel brand. Net proceeds from the merchandise go directly to Pardons Canada , a national non-profit that assists individuals with criminal convictions to obtain pardons, record suspensions, U.S. entry waivers and file destructions.

The Stop the Stigma capsule collection features limited edition co-branded merchandise, including a hoodie, a t-shirt and a tote bag with TeaPot and Peace Collective tags. Stop the Stigma profits will be donated to Pardons Canada to help individuals with cannabis convictions obtain pardons, record suspensions, U.S. entry waivers and file destructions. For every $1,000 raised, Pardons Canada will have the means to remove a cannabis offense from one individual's file.

The Canadian government began issuing pardons in 2019 for individuals convicted of simple cannabis possession and do not otherwise have criminal records, estimating that 250,000 citizens may be eligible, while the Cannabis Council of Canada estimated 500,000 individuals could be impacted.

"It is a privilege to introduce this new line of merch to the cannabis community through such a meaningful collaboration as Stop the Stigma," said Paul Weaver, director and head of cannabis at The Boston Beer Company. "Everyone benefiting from legalized cannabis, even newcomers like TeaPot, have a responsibility to recognize the inequitable history of the industry and play a part in righting those wrongs. I am confident our drinkers will embrace the message behind this collaboration as we strive to stop the stigma and support Pardons Canada's excellent work."

"Peace Collective was created to capture cultural sentiment and give back, and the Stop the Stigma collection reflects society's readiness to leave behind cannabis misconceptions," said Roman Hessary, head of growth at Peace Collective. "Teaming up with TeaPot to support individuals with cannabis offenses is an incredibly worthy initiative and exciting addition to our portfolio, which includes a variety of charities benefiting causes including mental health; support for refugees and Ukraine; and more. Everyone deserves a chance to succeed, and Pardons Canada provides the help and positivity to make that a reality."

Added Andrew Tanenbaum, program director for Pardons Canada: "Our efforts at Pardons Canada seek to lift the shame associated with past lives and help individuals reclaim a sense of belonging in society. With the support of friends like TeaPot and Peace Collective, we will continue to shine a light on the struggles of those who have faced cannabis convictions and offer fresh starts to individuals ready to rejoin the community."

For more information, visit http://www.drinkteapot.com/impact or follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram and Twitter to receive the latest updates.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. In 2021, the company established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all our respective brand websites.

