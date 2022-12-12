e& Enterprise invests into Bespin Global

e& Enterprise, a leading digital transformation services provider based in Abu Dhabi , signed a definitive agreement to invest over $100 million to Bespin Global.

As a part of the investment structure, e& Enterprise and Bespin Global will form a joint venture to provide cloud managed and professional services to the customers in the Middle East , North Africa , and Pakistan .

Additionally, e& will make a significant equity investment in Bespin Global, which will accelerate Bespin Global's investment in other regions including Korea, the U.S., Southeast Asia , Japan , and the Greater China region.

Bespin Global also announced that it has signed definitive terms with existing shareholders for additional $155 million in investments.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global, a leading cloud MSP, ( http://bespinglobal.com ) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with e& Enterprise, a leading digital services provider in UAE (formerly Etisalat Digital) for over $100 million in investments by e& into Bespin Global. In addition to the equity investment into Bespin Global, e& Enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), and Bespin Global will form a joint venture that will serve the customers in Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. In addition, Bespin Global has agreed on the definitive terms by which existing shareholders can invest additional $155 million.

John HanJoo Lee, CEO and co-founder of Bespin Global said, "By combining forces with e& enterprise in the METAP region, we are bringing much needed cloud managed services to the region where cloud adoption is about to explode. e& enterprise has deep customer relationships and the trust of its customers and Bespin Global has the deep cloud management capabilities. Together, we can accelerate cloud adoption in the region. Additionally, we welcome e& as our shareholder. It's a clear validation of our track record as a trusted cloud managed services provider on the global stage."

Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise, said: "e& enterprise always works closely with customers to maximize their digital potential by designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions. The joint venture with Bespin Global and the investment in the holding company are part of our ongoing efforts to extend our cloud offerings and establish our commitment as a trusted partner to governments and enterprises in the UAE."

The total investments announced today are worth over $100 million. Bespin Global also announced that it has reached agreement with the existing shareholders for an additional $155 million in investments. Bespin Global intends to use the capital mostly for acquisitions.

Bespin Global is a Cloud Delivery Platform(CDP) company providing comprehensive Cloud services on migration, deployment, operation, management, DevOps, and Big Data for Cloud environment, and supporting various public Cloud services globally for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Aliyun, Tencent Cloud, Naver Cloud Platform and others. With 14 offices in 9 countries around the globe, it promptly provides optimized services using a self-developed multi-Cloud Management Automation Platform, OpsNow.

It has been listed on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for six consecutive years. It was the first Korean company to be named on "2021 Public Cloud IT Transformation Service" category and listed again as a "Visionary" in 2022. Bespin Global was named on the 'Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Provider (MSPs)' category for 4 consecutive years from 2017-2020 and it was recognized as a leader in 2020. It was also featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle as one of the top 10 global companies in the "Cloud Migration" category and it was listed as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Asia-Pacific region "Cloud Operation Service Vendor Evaluation 2021" report proving its expertise.

Bespin Global is the first East Asian company with the highest level of partnership with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Furthermore, it is selected as the top 10 Korean startups by Forbes. The first MSP to obtain the international standard for information security and protection management systems, ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701 Certifications, securing the business continuity for customers and proving its stability and reliability on assets. Seven years since its establishment, more than 1,000 employees are working in domestic and overseas and the number of customers has surpassed over 1,700, showing its rapid growth.

