Elpha Secure Hires DJ Carlisle as Head of Insurance Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpha Secure, a leading cyber insurance managing general agent (MGA), has hired DJ Carlisle as Head of Insurance Distribution. In this role, Carlisle will oversee the Company's efforts to establish new distribution relationships with broker partners and affinity channels. He will work closely with Elpha Secure's Chief Underwriting Officer, Josh MacDonald.

"DJ is a well-regarded and experienced insurance industry expert in cybersecurity with a deep network of industry relationships," said MacDonald. "We are excited to have DJ join our team as we prepare for the next stages of our Company's growth."

Carlisle joins Elpha Secure after a nearly five-year tenure at Tokio Marine HCC, where he most recently served as the Cyber Retail Director. He has previously worked at Marsh and Willis in Cyber and E&O-based roles and graduated from the University of Southern California.

"I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Elpha Secure and work with our broker partners and insureds to develop complete cyber defense strategies," said Carlisle. "Elpha Secure's industry-pioneering offering of essential security software, paired with risk transfer solutions, delivers an amazing value for policyholders. I'm pleased to play a part in advancing the company's mission."

About Elpha Secure

Elpha Secure fuses cyber insurance with advanced security software and support for a complete cyber defense in a single product designed for small and midsize businesses. Built upon a belief that all business owners should have access to the tools they need to function safely in the digital age, Elpha Secure evolves the standard approach to cybersecurity by providing user-friendly software, the protective measures needed to qualify for cyber insurance, and the insurance itself. The company is headquartered in NYC with technology teams across North America. Learn more at https://www.elphasecure.com.

