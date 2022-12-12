On Show! | Year in Year out: Celebrating Chinese Spring Festival -- Invitational Exhibition of the 2023 Global Zodiac Design Competition (Guimao Year of the Rabbit) and Award-winning Works Tour Exhibition Officially Kicked off

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2022, the invitational exhibition of Celebration Year - 2023 Global Zodiac Competition (Guimao Year of the Rabbit) was officially opened in Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center. At the same time, the Award-winning Works Tour Exhibition was officially launched at Jingshan Civic Culture Center in Meihousishi, providing a feast of Zodiac culture for the public. Click here to learn more.

On Show! | Year in Year out: Celebrating Chinese Spring Festival --Invitational Exhibition of the 2023 Global Zodiac Design Competition (Guimao Year of the Rabbit) and Award-winning Works Tour Exhibition Officially Kicked off (PRNewswire)

The Global Zodiac Design Competition is a brand cultural project jointly sponsored by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and undertaken by Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center. It has been held for 9 consecutive sessions since its establishment in 2014. The contest digs deeply into the cultural connotation of Zodiac and conveys the beauty of China culture with fashionable and professional design language.

The competition attracted the active participation of teachers, students and independent designers from many colleges and universities at home and abroad, and received nearly 30,000 design works in graphic design, product design, multimedia and interactive design, and more than 400 outstanding award-winning works were selected. The award-winning works closely follow the cultural connotation of China Zodiac, endow the traditional Zodiac with new vitality and influence, and promote the contemporary expression of China Zodiac culture.

At the same time, the competition continues to explore the transformation of design results, so that the zodiac design can come into life. In order to further demonstrate the outstanding achievements of the competition, the invitational exhibition of competition concentrated on more than 100 winning works of Year of the Rabbit and previous outstanding winning works. This exhibition is open to the public by limiting visitor flows and implementing online reservations.

On the arrival of 2023 - the Guimao Year of the Rabbit, the Zodiac Design Feast is waiting for you!

