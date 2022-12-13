Boeing Donates $300,000 to Assist Indonesian Earthquake Relief Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a $300,000 donation (equivalent to IDR 4.6 billion) from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those who have been impacted by the recent Indonesian earthquake.

"The damage caused by this earthquake is devastating, and Boeing stands ready to assist our Indonesian colleagues, friends and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic event," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. "We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to the communities hardest hit so they can begin to heal and start the rebuilding process."

Boeing funding will support the following organizations:

$100,000 to to GlobalGiving , in partnership with IDEP Foundation , to address immediate humanitarian needs across the region.

$100,000 to to CARE International to provide emergency relief supplies and support.

$100,000 to to CERDAS Foundation to support health, hygiene and food distribution for displaced persons.

"With the severity of damages caused by the recent earthquake, it will likely be months before many families can return to their homes," said Bonaria Siahaan, CEO of Yayasan CARE Peduli, CARE International's affiliate in Indonesia. "We appreciate the rapid support from Boeing, which will help 550 households meet their daily needs, including providing uniforms to elementary school students so they can stay in school and have a sense of ongoing normalcy."

As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations made by Boeing employees to charitable organizations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects in Indonesia. This will extend the reach of assistance being provided to the Indonesian people.

"Boeing has been honored to do business in Indonesia for over 73 years. Our Boeing teammates based in Jakarta and others around the world are actively supporting relief efforts on the ground. We are hopeful that Boeing's donation can further support the people of West Java, Governor Ridwan Kamil, and his staff during this challenging time," said Alexander Feldman, president of Boeing Southeast Asia.

Disaster relief efforts in Indonesia align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where Boeing employees live and work. Boeing's presence in Indonesia spans more than 73 years. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than $3.1 million in charitable giving in the country.

Additional Supporting Partner Testimonials:

"We would like to express our gratitude for Boeing's support of the victims and survivors of the Cianjur earthquake. IDEP will support the survivors by providing for their daily needs, including medical services through mobile clinics and shelter management. We hope this donation can make a positive impact on the life of the survivors, so they can strive and build back better after the earthquake." – M. Awal, IDEP Executive Director

"We are grateful to Boeing for their support of those impacted by the Cianjur earthquake. CERDAS Foundation will assist more than 500 families and survivors by providing emergency relief, including food and water packages, clothing, and emergency supplies and necessities, such as toiletries, tarps, shovels, and trash bags for cleanup efforts. We will also address immediate needs by providing trauma counseling, building more than 10 temporary communal facilities (toilets and bathrooms), developing more than 10 temporary schools, and building or rebuilding two new schools over the next 12 months. We are optimistic that this assistance will bring some relief to those whose lives were shattered by the earthquake." – Ismail Budhiarso, CERDAS Foundation President

