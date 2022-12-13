CLEARCHOICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF DRS. MARK W. ADAMS AND STEVEN ECKERT

Founding Partner and Research Director Celebrate Industry-Leading Advancements And Contributions Over Their Illustrious Careers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 17 years ago, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® was born from the idea that treating patients suffering from edentulism didn't have to be such a lengthy nor disjointed experience. Behind this idea was Mark W. Adams, DDS, MS, a prosthodontist who helped pioneer the ClearChoice model of having a prosthodontist, oral surgeon, and lab technician working together in one facility to provide a more seamless, collaborative treatment path for the patient. What began with a single location in Denver has now expanded into a national network of over 80 ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers across the country with Dr. Adams leading the charge as Chief Clinical Officer. With immense gratitude, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announces today the upcoming retirement of Dr. Adams at the end of the year.

Dr. Adams began his career after graduating from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and then its Prosthodontic program. He ran a private practice in Flint, Mich. while also serving as a clinical assistant professor in the university's School of Dentistry. Dr. Adams went on to create the Peer Practicum Continuing Education program, one of the most successful educational programs in dentistry at the time. In 2006, Dr. Adams relocated to Denver and was the founding prosthodontist for ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers. During his tenure, Dr. Adams was the owner and primary prosthodontist of the Denver flagship center, he spearheaded the development of CCMS' first clinical affairs department including the National Dental Laboratory, and he led ClearChoice's collaborative efforts with Straumann/Neodent to develop the Neodent GM Grand Morse dental implant, one of the most successful and widely used implants in the world today. Dr. Adams currently serves as a chairperson of the Colorado Dental Board in addition to his role at CCMS.

"I am humbled to have taken part in the launch of a dental start-up that has grown exponentially and helped to change the lives of over 145,000 patients," said Dr. Adams. "The ability to serve and support nearly 300 network clinicians and to work side-by-side with 1,000 employees of the management services company has been the honor of my life."

In addition, esteemed colleague and CCMS Director of Clinical Research & Development, Steven Eckert, DDS, will also retire at the end of year. Dr. Eckert has practiced for over 40 years with 25 of those years at the Mayo Clinic where he served as the prosthodontic program director for 15 years and also as the director/examiner for the American Board of Prosthodontics, a peer elected position. During his tenure at ClearChoice, Dr. Eckert opened and served as the primary prosthodontist at ClearChoice Minneapolis in Edina, Minn. from 2010-2018. In 2017, Dr. Eckert was the recipient of three prestigious awards: the Academy of Osseointegration Brånemark Osseointegration Award honoring an individual's impact on, and leadership in, the field of implant dentistry; the American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics Ackerman Award that honors significant contributions to the advancement of this special area of practice; and the American College of Prosthodontists Dan Gordon Award recognizing lifetime achievement. Dr. Eckert has served as Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Implants (JOMI) in addition to his role at CCMS.

"The privilege of being a part of the dental implant industry and seeing its tremendous evolution over the years is something I cannot overstate," said Dr. Eckert. "While I look forward to this next journey in retirement, I am every bit as eager to see where ClearChoice goes from here."

Following the retirement of Drs. Adams and Eckert, CCMS will appoint Theresa Wang, DDS, as Chief Clinical & Development Officer and Hans-Peter Weber, DDS, as Director of Clinical Research & Development. For more information, visit clearchoice.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

