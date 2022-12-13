Gemspring Capital Acquires Amplix

Formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex, Amplix is a leading technology advisory firm

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in Amplix (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex.

Amplix leverages technical expertise and deep relationships throughout the technology vendor landscape to deliver optimized outcomes for customers across their entire technology infrastructure. The Company's services include data connectivity, cloud telephony, customer experience, security and managed services, business continuity, cloud optimization, and data center solutions. Amplix's services help customers streamline decision making, accelerate organizational value, enhance performance, and drive cost savings. These services are augmented by Baseline IT, a proprietary and market-leading software platform for improved management of orders, projects, inventory, performance, contracts and costs.

"We are extremely proud of the impressive legacies that ROI, Blue Front, and allConnex have built in New England," said Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix. "Bringing the combined talent and resources of these three organizations together as Amplix empowers us to deliver greater value to our customers throughout the full lifecycle of their technology investments. Gemspring is the ideal partner to help us through our next phase of growth, given their deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and M&A track record."

"Businesses today are grappling with growing IT complexity, resource constraints, and remote workforces as they embark on digital transformation initiatives, driving increased demand for advisors with strong technical expertise and the ability to provide end-to-end support. Amplix has the scale and resources to help IT leaders accelerate digital transformation and drive maximum impact to their desired outcomes through technology," said Zubin Malkani, Managing Director at Gemspring. "We are excited to partner with the Company's management team to build on their success and accelerate the Company's growth."

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Nixon Peabody LLP served as legal advisor to Amplix. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software to more than 2,000 customers across multiple industries, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass data connectivity, cloud telephony, customer experience, security and managed services, business continuity, cloud optimization and data center solutions. Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani, zubin@gemspring.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gemspring Capital