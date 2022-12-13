Jacobs Provides Consulting Services to US Air Bases in Japan

Project to lead facility planning and technical services

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide professional facility planning, programming, design and construction management services for the United States Air Force (USAF) at Yokota Air Base, Misawa Air Base and Camp Zama, Japan.

This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) architecture and engineering (AE) services contract for the USAF 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan has a shared potential ceiling across multiple awardees of $99 million. The contract has an initial five-year base period with the option to renew for an additional two years. Services encompass the full range of Title I (Design Services), Title II (Construction and Inspection Services), and Title III services (Other Professional Services, Investigation, and Studies) work scope that support the construction and renovation of new and current installations. As the prime contractor, Jacobs plans to deliver global services in partnership with specialty Japanese sub-consultants, who understand Department of Defense (DoD) and Japanese government requirements on hazardous materials testing and handling, sub-surface investigations and topographical surveying.

"Jacobs has completed work for Yokota Air Base and the DoD in Japan for more than 30 years," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager and retired USAF Major General Tim Byers. "Continuing to bring the most innovative and resilient solutions in engineering design, consulting and advisory services, sustainability and cyber to the region supports the future missions of the Air Force and the DoD in Japan and worldwide."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs