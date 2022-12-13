LRS INVESTS IN CORE MARKETS ACQUIRING LEADING WASTE, RECYCLING PROVIDERS MOLENHOUSE IN NORTHERN ILLINOIS, BULLDOG DISPOSAL IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Both transactions highlight LRS' focus on densifying and expanding its service footprint in core markets, coupled with on-going investment in the strategic acquisition of independent waste and recycling operators

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisitions of Molenhouse Enterprises in northern Illinois, and Bulldog Disposal in central Arkansas; both are leading waste and recycling providers in high-growth LRS markets. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisitions are effective immediately; legal and financial advisory services were provided by Much Shelist and Capstone Partners, respectively.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1979 and family-operated by Jim Molenhouse, Warrenville, Ill.-based Molenhouse Enterprises built its regional brand and reputation on values that align with LRS. From customer service excellence to sustainability and safety, Molenhouse has been a trusted provider of waste services across greater DuPage and Kane counties. The relationship between LRS and Molenhouse began in January 2019, with LRS' acquisition and seamless integration of all Molenhouse commercial waste and recycling routes.

"It means a lot to complete our final chapter with LRS as so many independent, family-owned waste and recycling providers have done across the Midwest," Molenhouse said. "We have been honored to serve our loyal customers over four decades, and look forward to seeing the Molenhouse customer service legacy continue at LRS."

Little Rock, Ark.-based Bulldog Disposal, a leading regional waste services provider, expands the LRS South footprint in central Arkansas and complements the company's existing operations in the Arkansas River Valley. The Bulldog Disposal service area includes: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Benton, Sheridan, Jacksonville, Conway, Sherwood and Bryant.

LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said both Molenhouse and Bulldog Disposal built local and trusted customer relationships, and ran their businesses on the cornerstones of reliability and outstanding customer service.

"Both Molenhouse and Bulldog densify and expand our services across two critical LRS markets in the nation's mid-section, and we look forward to seeing these important tuck-in acquisitions solidify our presence in northern Illinois and central Arkansas," Handley said. "We look forward to consolidating various lines of business in these vibrant markets, optimizing our operations and providing an exceptional customer experience."

The acquisitions of Molenhouse Enterprises and Bulldog Disposal are LRS' 11th and 12th to-date in 2022. In 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across ten states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 80 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

