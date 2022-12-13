Upper Deck Inks Hockey Prospect Brayden Yager To Exclusive Collectibles Deal

The autographed memorabilia collection for 2021-2022 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Rookie of the Year will include hockey pucks, jerseys and more

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck , the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, today announced the signing of emerging hockey prospect Brayden Yager. Under the exclusive agreement, the company will be the sole producer of his autographed trading cards and a new memorabilia collection that includes authenticated hockey pucks, limited edition jerseys and memorabilia featuring Yager's image and autograph.

(PRNewsfoto/Upper Deck) (PRNewswire)

Yager, the Canadian-born center for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League, is the first Warrior to be named the CHL Rookie of the Year. During the 2021-22 season, Brayden scored 59 points, including 34 goals in just 63 games, breaking a 38-year-old franchise record for most goals by a 16 year old. Yager is currently projected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"Upper Deck is committed to producing high-quality collectibles for the highest-quality players," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Yager is a prime example of one of these players, demonstrating exceptional talent and love for the game in the early stages of his career. We consider it an honor to become the exclusive producer of Yager's trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia and are excited for more record-breaking seasons to come."

Upper Deck's Authenticated Yager memorabilia will showcase his greatest moments along with Moose Jaw Warriors jerseys, hockey pucks, and the 20"x16" "Cold Strike" autographed print depicting Yager shooting a puck on the ice donning his black Warriors jersey. The UDA collection also includes limited edition memorabilia of the WHL Moose Jaw Warriors jerseys and the "Cold Strike" print, both inscribed "CHL ROY".

When you look at some of the legendary and world-class hockey players associated with Upper Deck, it's a dream come true to be included with such world-class athletes." Yager said. "As someone who grew up connecting with my hockey heroes through trading cards and autographed memorabilia, creating the same unique, authentic connection with fans is important to me. I'm excited to sign with Upper Deck, who will ensure that fans only receive the best Brayden Yager collectibles."

Fans can view Upper Deck's exclusive Brayden Yager collection at upperdeckstore.com/memorabilia/hockey-memorabilia/brayden-yager.html .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorites with unique and authenticated sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as digital marketplaces like ePack and Collect Forever. The company's team of collectors pride themselves on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeckstore.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( @UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

