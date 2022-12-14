ATRI Announces 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry.  RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Mr. Ben Banks, Vice President of Operations for TCW, Inc. was appointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. The 2023-2024 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members are:

Colin Abernathy         
Director of Performance and Analytics
Groendyke Transport, Inc.

Brent Allred
Transportation Practice Leader & Managing Director
Higginbotham Transportation Services

Andrew Andrusko
Statewide Freight Planning Director
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Renee Bowen
Principal
Franklin & Prokopik, P.C.

Tony Bradley
President & CEO
Arizona Trucking Association

Michael Bray
Chief Commercial Officer
Platform Science

Joyce Brenny
President & CEO
Brenny Transportation, Inc.

Bree Bryant
Vice President of Safety
Eagle Transport Corp.

Mark Colson
President & CEO
Alabama Trucking Association

Mark Doughty
President and CEO
PrePass Safety Alliance

Steve Fields
America's Road Team Captain
Yellow

Rob Haddock
Group Director, Planning and Logistics
Coca-Cola North America

Evangelos Kaiser
Director, Freight Mobility Research Institute
Florida Atlantic University

Jackie Kelly
Senior Federal Affairs Representative
FedEx Corp.

Mike Ludwick
Chief Administrative Officer
Bison Transport

Ken Marko
Fleet Sustainability Senior Manager
US Foods

Andrew Mills
Vice President of Operations
TrueNorth Companies

Andrew Owens
CEO – Manager
A&M Transport

Andrew Petrofsky
Vice President
J&M Tank Lines

Dustin Ragon
Lieutenant, Commercial Carrier Enforcement
Wyoming Highway Patrol

Jose Samperio
Executive Director, End-User Sales
Cummins Inc.

Jon Samson
Executive Director, Agricultural and Food Transporters Conference
American Trucking Associations

Amanda Schuier
Director of Employee Engagement
Jetco Delivery

Andrea Serra
Senior Enterprise Product Manager
CH Robinson

Kimberly Skelton
Senior Manager, Consumer Insights
Pilot Flying J

Mike Stapleton
Vice President of Industry Relations
ISAAC Instruments

Kerry Stritt
Vice President Fleet Services
Southeastern Freight Lines

Daniel Studdard
Principal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility Division
Atlanta Regional Commission

Heather Sykes
Director of the Office of Supply Chain, Professional, and Business Services
U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration

Gregg Troin
President
PGT Trucking

Stephen Truono
EVP and Chief Risk Officer
NFI Industries

Connie Vaughn
Manager, Government Relations
McKee Foods

Tom Weakley
Director of Operations
Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation

"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

