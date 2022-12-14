AviaGames Helps Spread Holiday Cheer with Winter Themed Events Hosted Across Mobile Pocket7Games Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023, players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

Beginning on Dec. 19, Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to "Candy Craze" and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in "Candy Craze," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023. The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000, where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

"Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 – Dec. 25

"Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 – Dec. 25

"Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 – Dec. 25

"Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, 2023

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

