Fidelis Care Partners with Local Organizations to Provide Free Groceries to Families Most in Need this Holiday Season

Nearly 14,000 Grocery Vouchers Distributed to Community Partners

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is once again providing vouchers for free groceries to help individuals and families across New York State have a healthy meal during the holidays. Nearly 14,000 vouchers, worth about $200,000, are being distributed to more than 850 agencies, schools, and organizations that partner with Fidelis Care statewide. In turn, the coupons are given to local residents who are most in need.

"The holidays are a wonderful opportunity for Fidelis Care to give back to the communities and families we serve," said George Rodriguez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Working together with our partners across New York, this is a special tradition that will reach those most in need and provide hope and support during the holiday season."

Since 2009, Fidelis Care has partnered with more than 11,000 local organizations to provide more than 160,000 vouchers for food support which benefit residents statewide.

"Fidelis Care's food coupon donation lifts our spirits as we work to support our community," said Zona J. Story, Executive Director of Open Arms Emergency Food Pantry in Riverhead. "We are so pleased that Fidelis Care chose Open Arms to receive this donation at a time when food and other costs are on the rise."

"Our clients at the Living Room in Schenectady were very appreciative of the unexpected gift of the food coupons from Fidelis Care," said Alyssa Starrantino, LCSW Psychiatry Supervisor. "You could feel the spirit of the holidays in the room when we provided our clients with coupons to help buy food this holiday season."

The holiday food voucher program is just one of the ways Fidelis Care is committed to working with our community partners to help support the health and wellness of local individuals and families throughout the year.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

