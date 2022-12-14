InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Feature for New Production Forklifts (TRO-738)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a 15-year licensed forklift operator and I have witnessed many accidents associated with forward tipping, imbalance and weight issues. Many years ago, my friends Dad lost his life in a forklift accident. I thought there should be a way to keep the driver alert and informed to prevent these dangerous situations," said an inventor, from Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SAFETY DASHBOARD. My design could help to prevent serious injuries or even death to workers as well as major damage to forklifts and property."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved safety feature for new production forklifts. In doing so, it ensures that the operator is aware of weight or balance-related dangers. As a result, it protects against forklift tip-over accidents and related damage and it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for warehouses, trucking companies, delivery truck firms, distribution centers, and manufacturers.

