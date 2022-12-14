OtterTune v1.5 Adds Management Features and Health Checks for Database Optimization

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterTune, the ultimate database automation and optimization platform, today announced OtterTune v1.5, the latest edition of its breakthrough database optimization software. OtterTune uses machine learning to optimize PostgreSQL and MySQL on Amazon RDS, including Aurora and Aurora Serverless. OtterTune v1.5 is available today on the OtterTune website and in the AWS Marketplace.

With OtterTune v1.5, the service provides human-in-the-loop capabilities for user approval of configuration changes; health checks for database indexes, configuration, tables, and autovacuum; and new performance insights. It is integrated with the Okta single sign-on platform; CloudFormation and Terraform for installation; and both email and Slack for alerts. OtterTune is now SOC 2 compliant.

"Our customers are experiencing the true value of OtterTune's insights and optimization capabilities: they're getting the most out of their cloud database instances without spending excessive time," said Andy Pavlo, OtterTune CEO. "Companies that use OtterTune are improving performance, cutting costs, and optimizing the database resources their applications and customers depend on."

As the shifting economic landscape challenges companies and contributes to rising cloud costs, users can gain significant benefits by using open-source databases. However, users then take on the responsibility for tuning settings and for optimizing queries, indexes, autovacuum, and other aspects of database performance.

Many companies lack experienced database administrators (DBAs) to handle this work or want to use their scarce DBA talent for higher-level tasks. OtterTune handles mundane tuning tasks and allows developers and DBAs to quickly and efficiently maximize database performance.

Research conducted by IBM shows that roughly 40% of database instances are overprovisioned, even as poor (or default) configuration choices increase costs and reduce performance. OtterTune has achieved price and performance improvements up to 2x compared to unoptimized database instances.

"Economic challenges are driving cloud costs up - just when companies want to reduce them," said Alfred Chuang of Race Capital. "OtterTune helps companies wring every ounce of price/performance out of open source databases in the cloud, offering a complete solution for companies that want to thrive during tough times."

OtterTune uses machine learning to steadily adjust and optimize database configuration for specific workloads. With the new features in OtterTune v1.5, the software is much more interactive and informative, so the database creates maximum value rather than consuming excess human and computing resources. Future releases of OtterTune will provide greater automation and will help to optimize a broader range of database functionality.

The OtterTune service works for cloud-based database deployments of PostgreSQL and MySQL on Amazon RDS, including Aurora and Aurora Serverless. Visit ottertune.com or the AWS Marketplace to try OtterTune.

About OtterTune

The OtterTune automatic database tuning service helps companies reduce database management costs and developer and DBA overhead by using machine learning to automate database tuning, with optional user review of configuration changes; by conducting health checks for configuration, indexes, database tables, and autovacuum; and by providing users with performance insights. It works for cloud-based database deployments: PostgreSQL and MySQL on Amazon RDS, including Aurora and Aurora Serverless.

OtterTune is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and is funded by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Intel Capital, and Race Capital. For more information, visit www.ottertune.com.

