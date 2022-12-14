PMI Foods Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 10,000 Trees as Part of a Longer-Term Commitment

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) announced the planting of 10,000 trees in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted, an environmental non-profit tree planting charity. The announcement is part of PMI Foods longer-term plan to plant 1,000,000 trees.

PMI Foods (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with One Tree Planted is a great fit for PMI Foods as we work together to help combat climate change," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "Sustainable growth is critically important to the future of PMI Foods. Our work with One Tree Planted is a great step forward that will allow us give back and help the environment."

Reforestation is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change, particularly in the Amazon Rainforest. Unsustainable farming practices and expansion of ranching endanger the Amazon Rainforest's delicate ecosystems, which provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. As a planting partner, PMI Foods is proud to assist One Tree Planted with reforestation efforts in the Amazon that seek to provide tremendous social impacts and support communities impacted by environmental change.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire PMI Food's dedication to being a force for good" says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Optimist at One Tree Planted. "With PMI Food's generous support, we're restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact in the Amazon Rainforest."

PMI is committed to creating solutions in the global food market that protect our environment, while generating value for both customers and suppliers. The partnership with One Tree Planted will allow PMI to create more sustainable long-term value, help rebuild rainforests and make a positive social impact around the globe.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more visit: https://www.pmifoods.com/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PMI Foods