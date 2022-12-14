Savant Systems, Inc. Launches Savant SOHO - an Innovative and Immersive Smart Home Learning Experience

First-of-its-kind pop-up gallery focuses on educating consumers about smart home

HYANNIS, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant Systems, Inc., a global leader in smart home and smart power, is creating a dynamic new pop-up gallery that offers a truly unique smart home experience.

Savant is celebrating the grand opening of Savant SOHO on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Located at 120 Wooster Street in New York City's trendy Soho neighborhood, the bi-level 3,700 sq. ft. smart home space will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m. but closed on holiday weekends.

The company aims to grow awareness about the benefits of embracing smart home technology by offering knowledge sharing and educational experiences in a fun, hands-on and pressure free environment. Visitors can also buy GE-branded DIY smart home technology and meet with an expert to receive a custom quote and purchase a professionally installed Savant smart home solution.

"This is a tremendous opportunity in a high traffic and chic shopping destination to reach consumers who may be looking for inspiration to enhance their lifestyle and find special holiday gifts," said Rochelle Hartigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, GE Lighting, a Savant company.

As the only company that offers best-in-class DIY smart solutions, available at leading retailers, plus professionally installed smart solutions available through a network of authorized integrators and contractors, Savant is in a unique position to introduce smart home technology to a wide audience.

"Until now, there hasn't been a dedicated, interactive experience that educates consumers at every level and budget on the benefits of smart home and smart power solutions," said Bob Madonna, CEO. "Savant strives to be innovative at every level, including leading consumer education initiatives that highlight the value of energy management, smart lighting, smart entertainment and more."

Step into Smart at Street Level

On the first floor, the company will feature an opportunity to see and learn how DIY smart home products can enhance a living space. Savant's GE-branded Cync™ products will be incorporated into several residential vignettes and visitors can use the intuitive Cync app, powered by Savant to see how products can be easily controlled while at home and away.

Hands-on and fun activities, such as creating wall designs using Cync Full Color Light Strips and a color-changing selfie station, are co-located near the vignettes. Future plans include smart workshops, as well as informational and décor focused classes.

Consumers will also benefit from seeing how easy it can be to add smart energy solutions to any home. The Savant Power System can deliver the benefits of smart power to every home and can be designed to control and monitor a few main use circuits or to manage all loads/circuits across the entire home.

A Savant Power System also helps to manage a variety of power resources, including solar, battery and back-up generator power, reducing dependency on an aging grid infrastructure

Smart power solutions are becoming increasingly popular for consumers, forming the foundation of a smart home. Savant technology experts will be available to discuss new federal incentives, designed to increase adoption of residential renewable energy and power management, that make smart power systems more affordable, while helping to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Smart Elevates to New Heights on Lower Level

On the lower lever, homeowners looking for professionally installed smart home solutions can go even deeper. Savant experts will be on-hand to discuss and demonstrate how advanced smart entertainment, networking, security, energy, and lighting solutions can elevate even the grandest of homes. For those interested in adding Savant solutions to their living space, a staff member will work side-by-side with consumers to develop a custom plan that delivers premier whole home automation and the ultimate smart home experience.

About Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and the Savant Power System, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.

