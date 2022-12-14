Vonage Wins 2022 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal

Shenia Kirkland, VP of Commercial Legal Affairs, recognized for outstanding leadership and success

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that Shenia Kirkland, VP of Commercial Legal Affairs has won the 2022 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry. Shenia was chosen for this award due to her leadership and ability to build consensus, resolve conflict, and negotiate expectations to deliver excellent business outcomes.

"I am so appreciative and humbled by this award from Aragon Research," said Kirkland. "I feel that this recognition is a reflection of the hard work done by the dynamic and diligent legal team that I work with everyday, and the passionate leadership here at Vonage. I am so excited about what lies ahead for us all - the technology that we will build and experiences we will enable for our customers."

Shenia is an agile, high impact business partner, champion and change agent for organizational development and business growth at Vonage. She's known for integrating people, process, and purpose to accomplish extraordinary results. Shenia uses her skills to provide creative legal solutions and strategic roadmaps that drive enterprise objectives. Shenia is adept at building consensus and navigating ambiguity to build workforce capability, operational excellence, and a competitive advantage.

"Shenia is a deserving winner of the 2022 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for outstanding leadership and success in the Legal field," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "She is a true leader in her field who demonstrates solid strategic and analytical thinking as well as a commitment to making an impact in her community."

Women in Technology Award Winners were selected by the Women in Technology committee—composed of past winners and the Aragon Research marketing team—based on their overall success in their current and previous roles, their leadership, and their ability to drive change. The awards were virtually presented at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

