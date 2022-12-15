DTEN Scores Two GOOD DESIGN Awards, Rounding Out A Year Of Product Innovation

DTEN ONboard and DTEN Mate both received the acclaimed international award, recognizing advanced technology, superior user experience, and streamlined design.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, is the recipient of two prestigious 2022 GOOD Design Awards. DTEN ONboard and DTEN Mate were both selected by the organization's expert jury for having "chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace."

"GOOD DESIGN recognition validates DTEN's dedication to advancing technology while maintaining simplicity of design," says Nia Celestin, the company's Head of Marketing. "The awards also reflect our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for the evolving world of hybrid work and blended learning."

The DTEN products receiving 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards are:

DTEN ONboard , developed in tandem with Zoom, elevates collaboration through its high-performance, touch-enabled 55-inch display. From the award entry, "DTEN ONboard enables in-room and remote team members to actively collaborate in real time: everyone can equally participate, share, and ideate, regardless of location." DTEN ONBoard has also earned additional accolades with a 2022 Red Dot Award, Best of Enterprise Connect, and InfoComm Best of Show from Installation .





DTEN Mate is the advanced touch-driven controller for easily scheduling and managing video meetings. From the award entry, "While DTEN Mate works seamlessly with DTEN's video collaboration devices, it works equally well with any manufacturer's existing Zoom Rooms hardware. Special attention was paid to ergonomics and sleek design: DTEN Mate was developed so users can both hold and interact with the screen simultaneously." Additional awards include a 2022 Red Dot Award and InfoComm Best of Show from AVTechnology.

"This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms," noted the organizations administering the awards, the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. "In November/December, the 72nd GOOD DESIGN jury convened to select over 1,100 product designs and graphics from over 50 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their design excellence."

Winning the two GOOD DESIGN Awards round out another extraordinary year of industry progress and innovation for DTEN. Additional 2022 highlights include:

Launch of the DTEN D7X Series, all-in-one collaboration devices developed to deliver true-to-life video collaboration experiences for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other major video-first platforms. Both Windows and Android editions are available for DTEN D7X, with 55-inch or 75-inch displays.

Release of DTEN InclusiView, available for DTEN ME, DTEN ME Pro, and DTEN GO, leveraging AI to enable more natural engagement between small groups of in-office and remote employees.

Pursuit of Microsoft Teams Certification for select DTEN devices, as the company expands to meet customer demand for versatile video-first solutions across all major video platforms.

"The DTEN product roadmap will continue to focus on innovation, superior design, and affordability in 2023," adds Celestin. "Look for further advancements in hybrid solutions, additional focus on replicating face-to-face experiences, and new tools to promote productive collaborations."

To request a product demo or place an order, contact select channel partners or visit DTEN.com.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; find more at DTEN.com .

