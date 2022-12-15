Fortis Solutions Group Acquires West Coast Labels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, announced the acquisition of Cinton, Inc. (d/b/a West Coast Labels) based in Placentia, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

West Coast Labels is a full-service digital and flexographic printer of pressure sensitive labels serving the food and beverage, health and beauty, nutraceutical, wine and spirits, produce, and industrial end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said, "Over the past 50 years, Sam Scaffide and the West Coast Labels team have established themselves as one of the leading label companies in Southern California. Building on our recent acquisition of Digital Dogma, we are excited to grow our presence in the Los Angeles market and further expand the breadth and depth of capabilities we provide our customers."

West Coast Labels owner Sam Scaffide commented, "It was an easy decision to entrust our company's legacy to Fortis, given their track record of taking care of employees, customers, and company reputation."

Employing over 1,300 employees across twenty-two manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can better serve its customer base.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montgomery, IL, Napa, CA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Paso Robles, CA, Placentia, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Somersworth, NH, St-Hubert, Quebec, Canada, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

