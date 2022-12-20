HiBid Auctions Reach $57.8M in Record-Breaking Week of Sales, with Toys, Antiques, Rare Baseball Cards, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid announces its largest week on record for lots sold and auctions closed, with an average of 889,000 bidders per day using the popular auction site from December 12th through the 18th. Over 740,000 lots were sold in 1,779 online-only and live auctions throughout the week, amounting to $57.8 million in gross auction proceeds.

With tens of thousands of lots currently open for bidding through HiBid, there are plenty of gift opportunities for last-minute shoppers, including rare and unique finds for collectors of all kinds. This week, buyers on HiBid can find antique furniture and toys, vintage and contemporary jewelry, classic toys and action figures, model trucks and tractors, sports memorabilia such as jerseys and autographed baseballs, and even late-model cars and trucks. Noteworthy rarities include a 1910 Fred Tenney baseball card.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

December 12th-18th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $57.8 Million

Lots Sold: 742,297

Online-Only Auctions: 1,666

Webcast Auctions: 113

Average Bidders Per Day: 889,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.41 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex