Oldcastle APG Acquires Grant County Mulch Bagging Assets

Expands Lawn & Garden Solutions Capabilities in Mid-Atlantic Region

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG®, a CRH company, has acquired the bagging assets of Grant County Mulch, a leading manufacturer and distributor of mulch, soil and decorative stone headquartered in Petersburg, West Virginia. The acquired assets, which include five bagging facilities, will operate within Oldcastle APG's Lawn & Garden division.

"We are very pleased to welcome Grant County Mulch's highly complementary resources to the APG portfolio," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "The addition of its solutions capability to our Lawn & Garden business will help strengthen our competitive positioning in the Mid-Atlantic US while enhancing our ability to best serve our customers across the country."

With bagging and distribution locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Grant County Mulch's geographic platform will enable Oldcastle APG's Lawn & Garden business to deepen its manufacturing footprint and provide solutions to a broader customer base in the area. Additionally, the acquisition will augment Oldcastle APG's existing plant network and manufacturing expertise.

Established in 1986, Grant County Mulch quickly earned a reputation as a leading supplier of high-quality landscaping products including hardwood mulch, color-enhanced mulch, potting soil, pine nuggets, compost and stone. The company's commitment to developing premium packaged products and environmentally conscious processes further supports Oldcastle APG's dedication to producing comprehensive and sustainable solutions for its customers. Grant County Mulch will retain its bulk mulch and other bulk products operations and facilities.

The addition of Grant County Mulch's bagging assets to the APG network follows several recent acquisitions by Oldcastle APG, including Soil Mender Products and South Jersey Agriculture Products, centered around expanding its Lawn & Garden solutions offerings in attractive markets.

Learn more about Oldcastle APG at oldcastleapg.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. Learn more at oldcastleapg.com.

About CRH

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative end-to-end solutions which can be found throughout the built environment in a wide range of construction projects from major public infrastructure to homes and commercial buildings. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

