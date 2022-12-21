Vividh Baru joins Kellton as the Global Head of Digital Practice

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW DELHI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a leading digital transformation company with over 1800 employees worldwide, announced this week that Vividh Baru has been appointed as the new SVP & Global Head of Digital Practice. An experienced business leader, Vividh will lead Kellton's global Digital Practice, encompassing all digital services including Cloud, Data, AI, Web3.

Vividh is a customer and people-centric leader with a track record of delivering innovation and value creation. Over the last 20 years, he has partnered with large and mid-size enterprises in Hi-Tech/SaaS, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Communications & BFSI industries in driving change and digital transformation.

Prior to joining Kellton, Vividh was a part of the leadership team at Harman's Digital Transformation Solutions Division. During his 13-year career at Harman (A Samsung company) he played a pivotal role in building new markets, practices, and revenue streams in product development, Cloud, Data, AI, AR/VR and IoT. He was instrumental in acquiring and scaling some of their largest Fortune 500 customer relationships.

"Vividh's rich experience in leading design-led digital transformation, software product engineering, solutions, and products, across US, Latin America, EMEA and APAC aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance Kellton's focus on customer success and growth. We're are excited to have him join the executive leadership team and drive the next phase of growth of our Digital business. Based out of San Francisco Bay area, he will be responsible for leading our global Digital team of over 1200 employees, and driving P&L, Strategy, Solutions, Partnerships, and GTM support," said Krishna Chintam, Founder & Managing Director, Kellton, "We continue to execute our OneKellton strategy, attract world-class talent to join our team, and scale our investments for rapid growth."

"It's an exciting time to be a Kelltonite - given our strong pedigree in Design led Innovation engineering powered by extremely talented teams in US, Europe, and India," said Vividh Baru. "I'm looking forward to deepening our customer partnerships by helping accelerate their Digital Transformation journeys and Enterprise software stack modernization. We'll focus on growing our Digital teams and solution offerings in Design, Engineering, Cloud, Data, Analytics, AI and Web 3. As Enterprises increasingly embrace Digital for agility and scale, Kellton is doubling down its growth investments and nurturing partnerships with hyperscalers."

Vividh is an electronics engineer with an MBA from Symbiosis (SIDTM) Pune, and has attended Executive Leadership program at Haas School of Business, University of California-Berkeley.

About Kellton

Kellton, a global Digital Transformation and IT services and solutions company, operating across US, Europe and APAC, partnering with over 200 customers. The organization is executing its OneKellton initiative to drive accelerated growth, and synergize its global operations and offerings to deliver enhanced customer value. Since 2009, Kellton has been focused on delivering end-to-end cutting-edge Digital and IT transformation solutions ranging from strategy to consultancy to digital and technological support. Kellton supports its customer base in BFSI, SaaS/ISV, Retail, E-commerce, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality.

