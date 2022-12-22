beIN SPORTS Renews Exclusive Rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa

The multiplatform agreement for U.S. and Canada covers four editions of South America's most compelling club competitions.

The renewal extends the relationship between the network and CONMEBOL from 2023-2026

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS and CONMEBOL announced today the renewal of the exclusive U.S. and Canada broadcasting rights for the most prestigious club tournaments in South America including CONMEBOL Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa. The renewal of this broadcast multiplatform deal will extend for four seasons of the competitions from 2023-2026.

The agreement ensures new and existing soccer fans have access to premier sports content and entertainment through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and the network's streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

"We at beIN SPORTS are proud of the continued partnership with CONMEBOL as it reinforces our commitment to bring historic soccer tournaments closer to sports fans in the region," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. "This agreement continues to highlight the expansion of soccer in the United States and Canada, along with a growing influence from South American soccer. We thank CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez for trusting our vision to grow and deliver the passion of South American soccer to our audience in North America."

Through the addition of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, which is the annual tournament between the winners of these top-tier club tournaments, beIN SPORTS builds on the network's expanding portfolio of major sports rights. The networks unrivaled soccer coverage includes live matches from Ligue 1, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, and CAF Confederation Cup, among others as well as news and in-depth analysis of the top leagues from around the world.

"We are pleased to extend our alliance and have the collaboration of a multiplatform reference partner for sports worldwide, such as beIN SPORTS, which will allow us to expose the best of our soccer to a vast audience in the United States and Canada," expressed Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.

With the agreement, beIN SPORTS secures exclusive coverage and special programming opportunities including pre-and-post match analysis by renowned commentators.

