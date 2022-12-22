Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Consulting in Canada

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety and Quality, announces today the acquisition of Food Technology Consulting International Inc., a Canadian Food Safety consulting, training, and auditing solutions provider.

With more than 20 years of experience, Food Technology Consulting offers the quality, credibility, and confidentiality necessary to support the development, implementation, and maintenance of effective food safety programming. Their accredited and experienced consultants, trainers, and auditors create added value to client partners. Its history to provide tailored value-added solutions and long-standing partnerships with customers make them an ideal fit.

This acquisition diversifies the service offering and expands Mérieux NutriSciences' footprint in Canada to better serve this region.

"We are enthusiastic about having the talented team at Food Technology Consulting join us and welcome them to our network," said Sébastien Moulard, President of Mérieux NutriSciences, North America. "This acquisition supports our position as a major player in the consulting market and strengthens our presence in Canada."

"Over the last two decades, our mission has been to become the undisputed leader in food safety and quality in the food industry. This agreement brings us one step closer to accomplishing this goal," said Ivana Roskic, Food Technology Consulting International, Inc.

About Mérieux NutriSciences: A world player in food safety and quality for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is present in 27 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industry. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na

About Food Technology Consulting International, Inc: Experienced consultants, trainers and auditors at Food Technology Consulting create added value to support the development, implementation and maintenance of effective food safety programming.

