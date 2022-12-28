Diagnostic Robotics Wins 2022 World Future Award for Best AI-powered Clinical Predictions Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Robotics , a leading provider of artificial intelligence and care management solutions for health plans and providers, announced today that it has been named the 2022 Best AI-powered Clinical Predictions Platform by the World Future Awards.

The World Future Awards recognizes, celebrates, and promotes the best products, software, and services that will transform the global economy and define the landscape of the future. The organization researches inventions across all categories, including healthcare, technology, food, home, and entertainment, that are making the world better, smarter, and more efficient.

Diagnostic Robotics received this award for its AI-Powered Population Health Management solution which helps health plans and providers identify, prioritize and segment clusters of future-risk members based on historical utilization patterns, comorbidities, and other factors. It identifies the most impactable members and provides actionable insights through regularly updated lists of members with the greatest risk of preventable health events. In case studies with both regional and national customers, the solution has shown demonstrable benefits to patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, and ROI.

"We are pleased to see so much excitement for our predictive AI solution," said Dr. Kira Radinsky, CEO of Diagnostic Robotics. "Our AI models are designed to ensure top accuracy and precision by running continuously and adapting to address members' unique health pathways and lifestyles."

About Diagnostic Robotics

Diagnostic Robotics has brought together the leading artificial intelligence researchers to create powerful AI solutions for healthcare institutions and organizations. Trained on tens of billions of claims data points and nearly 100 million patient visits, Diagnostic Robotics' solutions are actively in use at several leading health plans around the globe. The company's systems integrate seamlessly into major touchpoints along the patient journey, providing high-value decision support while slashing administrative burdens, massively reducing cost of care, and improving patient experiences.

