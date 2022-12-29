PGT Trucking Announces Executive Appointments to Lay Groundwork for 2023 Success

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announces two new appointments to the Executive Leadership Team, naming Luis Guzman as Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Erin as Vice President, Technology Advancement.

"Every year, PGT Leadership evaluates our annual accomplishments and goals for the new term," stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "I am confident that in these new roles, Luis Guzman and Andrew Erin will help lead PGT to success, supporting our company's commitment to strategic growth and innovation in 2023."

Guzman joined PGT in 2004, serving most recently as Vice President, Finance. With more than 18 years of experience in the company's financial departments, Guzman is well prepared for his new position. As Chief Financial Officer, Guzman will oversee PGT's financial management, maximize the company's earnings and identify strategic growth opportunities.

"I am honored to transition into this new leadership role," said Guzman. "I will remain focused on maintaining PGT's strong financial position, and with my expanded responsibilities, look forward to reaching new levels of success and growth."

Guzman holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration – Finance from Robert Morris University and earned his Masters of Business Administration in 2009. He was also a member of RMU's NCAA Division I men's basketball team. Originally a native of Ecuador, Guzman became a U.S. citizen in 2016 and now resides in Oakdale, PA, with his wife and two sons.

Erin began working at PGT in 2013 and has held several positions in the Operations, Safety and Risk Departments. Erin is the Chairman of the company's Innovation Committee, and in his new role, he will be tasked with promoting PGT's Future of Flatbed® initiatives by adding quality talent to the Applied Technology department, overseeing the implementation of new software in company systems and leading PGT's innovative approach to transportation solutions.

"The Future of Flatbed will revolutionize our internal and external operating structures to increase efficiency, improve safety standards and reduce carbon emissions, and the Applied Technology department is a vital component of this successful execution," said Erin. "PGT is actively preparing for the future by leading the way to progressive freight solutions, and I am excited to be a part of this evolution in my new role."

Erin earned a bachelor's degree in History, Secondary Education from American University, and he was part of the American Trucking Associations' LEAD program in 2020. Erin currently resides in Beaver, PA, with his wife and three children.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of Flatbed®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

