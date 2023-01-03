7 Knots Digital Expands Leadership Team, Names Justin Berger as Chief Operations Officer

Former Kibo Commerce Executive Joins 7 Knots to Manage B2B Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Knots Digital, the leader in audience data and engagement for B2B markets, has hired Justin Berger as Chief Operations Officer. Berger joins from Kibo Commerce, a Vista Equity Partners Company, where he was Demand Generation Executive.

As head of operations, Berger will oversee the management and execution of digital services for 7 Knots, now in its fourth year. His role encompasses demand generation, email marketing, audience development, data research, and campaign management. He will help build a fast-growth team to support leading B2B publishers and SaaS companies and further solidify new products and services.

Before joining 7 Knots, Justin spent the bulk of his career in B2B SaaS and media services. While at Kibo, Justin oversaw campaigns, marketing operations, analytics, and SDRs, massively scaling pipeline creation in the process. Before Kibo, he ran digital marketing at Monotype and revenue marketing at Olapic (later acquired by Monotype). Previously, he oversaw audience and demand generation programs at Arizent (formerly SourceMedia). While at Arizent, he created one of the fastest-growing revenue streams for the business focused on intent-driven ABM (Account-Based Marketing) for clients.

Justin will develop and broaden 7 Knots Digital's products to bolster the company's rapid growth in the B2B media publishing, information and SaaS technology space. Justin will report to James Karklins, President & Founder.

"Justin is an experienced B2B marketing leader with a proven background in growing demand generation products and driving insights," Karklins said. "Hiring Justin catapults 7 Knots onto a new playing field with a best-in-class team to continue our growth in 2023."

"One of the reasons I joined 7 Knots is my belief in our mission, to help B2B clients grow demand through high-quality audiences and insights," Berger said. "I'm excited to work with our talented team to help 7 Knots' innovative clients achieve their goals."

7 Knots Digital serves as a strategic audience and demand generation partner for growing B2B companies. Unlike other B2B digital marketing companies, 7 Knots Digital goes beyond data, email marketing and services to provide strategic, experience-informed solutions that help clients win in both the short and long term.

7 Knots Digital helps you navigate your digital journey with a suite of specialized services tailored to meet and exceed your business goals. To learn more, please visit www.7knotsdigital.com

