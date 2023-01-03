ADD A DASH OF DELIGHT TO THE NEW YEAR WITH SEEDLIP AND CELEBRITY EVENT PLANNER MINDY WEISS

DESIGNED TO TAKE THE DRAB OUT OF JANUARY, MINDY WEISS AND SEEDLIP ARE USHERING IN 2023 THROUGH ELEVATED SEEDLIP SOIRÉES, WHERE ONE WINNER WILL BE GIFTED $5,000 TO FUND THEIR CELEBRATION AND A PERSONAL CONSULTATION WITH THE ICONIC PARTY PLANNER

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seedlip, the world's number one selling and number one trending non-alcoholic spirits brand, announced that they have teamed up with celebrated celebrity event planner, Mindy Weiss, to guide consumers on how to host a Seedlip Soirée this January. In an effort to keep spirits high and support people's ambitions for renewal at the start of 2023, the Seedlip Soirée is the perfect occasion to create moments of joyful celebrations.

"Mindy is an event planner extraordinaire and we are so excited to be collaborating with her to help people elevate their events with Seedlip to make for a tasteful, inclusive New Year right from the start," said Kavitha Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Non-Alcohol Division at Diageo NA. "The Seedlip Soirée will inspire people to continue to grow connections both old and new, and to do so with cocktail options that deliver elevated quality and taste to every seat at the table."

From Tuesday, January 3rd through Friday, January 13th, Mindy and Seedlip are offering people across the nation the chance to win a Seedlip Soirée through an Instagram sweepstakes campaign. To enter, tag your Seedlip Soirée VIPs for a chance to win an anything but drab January bash. The winner will be announced on Monday, January 16th, and will receive a grand prize of a 30-minute consultation with Mindy, a $5,000 cash prize to fund an at home event, and a suite of Seedlip products to serve at their Seedlip Soirée.

During the winner's 30-minute session with Mindy, she will provide them with tips and tricks to help them create an unforgettable event. Some of these tips and tricks include:

Thoughtful Decor: Make the tablespace a complement to the menu or the theme of the menu by using some of the botanicals in Seedlip in the flower arrangements you dress the table with.

Elevated Offerings: Using a variety of glassware helps to elevate the look of a Seedlip Soirée. Play with various sizes and styles of stemware and ice shapes to give each serve its own look and feel.

Personalization: For any host always on the move, get prepped before the party by pre batching i.e. a punch or creating a cocktail station that makes it simple for guests to create a great tasting Seedlip cocktail. Encourage guests to use a variety of garnishes to inspire their creations through personalized and elevated Seedlip cocktails.

Socialization at the Core: A Seedlip Soirée is a great time to bring people together to entice guests to taste more out of life. Think through who is coming to any event and then include seating place cards to strategically seat select individuals near each other and inspire the best conversations and connections.

Be An Intentional Host: Always prepare your toast in advance. Be thoughtful when you are toasting to an occasion and have a clear, inspiring message that will encourage positive and thoughtful moments at the Seedlip Soirée.

Mindful Party Curation: When curating your decor and party favors for your soirée, support your local shops as a way to give back to your community, seek out products made from recycled or are recyclable materials and reuse what you have at home to alleviate waste post party.

"One of the best parts of my job is being able to help people create lasting and happy memories," said Mindy Weiss. "When Seedlip approached me, I was thrilled because one thing I've learnt over the years is that true hospitality means ensuring you're offering an inclusive menu to all. The Seedlip portfolio is the perfect base for inventive cocktails to pair with any occasion, especially in January when we are all looking to spark moments of joy post the busy holiday season."

ABOUT SEEDLIP:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Today, Seedlip is the world's #1 selling and trending non-alcoholic spirit brand* (IWSR, 2021), enjoyed by mindful consumers in over 18 countries around the world. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip is refined for more to bring a perfectly balanced and refreshing experience to any occasion. Although Seedlip is a spirit, it is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavors, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie-, sugar- and carbohydrate-free, Seedlip cocktails effortlessly offer more taste, balance, and fun to the table.

Seedlip Garden 108 is a fresh, herbal blend of peas and traditional garden herbs including rosemary, thyme, spearmint, hay and hops. Recommended for refreshing recipes such as an Apple Highball or an Eastside. Seedlip Grove 42 is a sophisticated, bright, citrus blend with a dry finish. This expression is made with bitter orange, blood orange, mandarin, lemongrass, lemon, and ginger. It is ideal for fun drink recipes like the CosNOpolitan and Grove Margarita. Seedlip Spice 94 features a warm, aromatic blend of allspice and cardamom with fresh citrus top notes to balance the long bitter finish. Other ingredients in the blend include cascarilla, oak, grapefruit and lemon. It is perfect for classic recipes, like the Espresso MartiNO and the PaNOma. Seedlip honors its commitment to nature as a member of the 1% for the Planet and donates 1% of global revenue to environmental grassroots charities. RRP $32.00 for 700ml.

Seedlip is available in 700ml as well as a variety of gift packs. Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 6 months & does not require refrigeration.

ABOUT MINDY WEISS

Weiss is known around the world as one of the industry's most creative minds in the events community. Led by her infectious spirit of kindness, Weiss and her team have been conjuring up imaginative ideas and one-of-a-kind details for clients for more than 30 years including planning events for Justin and Hailey Bieber, Nina and Russell Westbrook, Paris Hilton, and the Kardashians. With a home base in Los Angeles and a portfolio around the globe, Weiss produces weddings and destination weddings, corporate and celebrity events, social celebrations and non-profit galas. Since launching in 1992, she's written three best-selling books – The Wedding Book, The Wedding Planner and The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner, and has created her own wedding day emergency kits, candles, and so much more. With a desire to help people celebrate all over the world, she continues to expand her offerings and find new outlets for her creativity.

