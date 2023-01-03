Expedient Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Company Begins C-Suite Succession Process with Appointment of New CEO, Bryan Smith,

Formerly the Company's Chief Strategy Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient announced today a number of key C-level leadership changes aimed at providing long-term management continuity as the company pursues continued growth and expansion of its Cloud, Management Infrastructure, and Data Center Colocation offerings. All changes are effective as of January 1, 2023.

Boston-Baltimore-Cleveland-Columubus-Indianapolis-Memphis-Pittsburgh. (PRNewsFoto/Expedient) (PRNewsFoto/EXPEDIENT) (PRNewswire)

First, Shawn McGorry, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Expedient and has more than 40 years of experience in the telecommunications and high-tech industries, will transition to Chairman of Expedient and will continue to work with the Board and the management team, as the company progresses to become the nation's premier provider of Full Stack Cloud and Managed Infrastructure Services. Bryan Smith, who most recently held the role of Chief Strategy Officer, will immediately take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Bryan has been with Expedient for more than 20 years and is largely credited with overseeing some its most successful growth initiatives. Additionally, Jonathan Rosenson is promoted to President and will take on the most senior-level role in support of the new CEO and will also maintain his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer. Finally, Dennis Musolino, most recently Senior Vice President of Sales at Expedient, has been promoted to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer and will take full responsibility of all direct and indirect sales activities, along with sales support operations.

"We are seeing exciting opportunities and promising momentum in the outsourcing of IT infrastructure from enterprises large and small, and we are confident that these leadership changes will position the company for continued success for our clients and our investors for many years to come," said Sam Sixt, Investment Director of AMP Capital, Expedient's current ownership group.

"I am honored and humbled, to take on the role of CEO of Expedient, especially at a time when the market is demonstrating a clear and growing demand, not only for the types of services we provide, but for the manner in which we deliver them," said Bryan Smith, CEO of Expedient. Smith referred to a variety of IT analysts' reports touting how the market is at a seminal moment for Business IT and the recognition of the importance of Full Stack Cloud and Infrastructure Services. "It's an exciting time for Expedient with the accelerating demand for our type of managed cloud solutions and I'm confident in our team's ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients as we write the next chapter together," added Smith.

About Expedient

Expedient is a full stack cloud service provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services including enterprise cloud, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, data center collocation, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™️ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both core essential and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at expedient.com.

