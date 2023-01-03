REGENXBIO Announces Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 
Fireside chat: 11:15 a.m. PT 
Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack 
Corporate Communications 
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke 
339-970-2843 
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

