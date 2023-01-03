S&W and Trigall Genetics Announce Agreement to Form Trigall Australia, a JV for Wheat Breeding in Australia

Trigall Genetics will own 80% of the newly created Australian company, Trigall Australia.

Trigall Australia will develop and market high-performing wheat varieties for all Australian wheat production areas, leveraging S&W's existing commercial footprint, Bioceres Crop Solutions' technologies, and Florimond Deprez's breeding expertise.

Trigall Australia will be the priority platform for Florimond Desprez and Bioceres Crop Solutions to market their genetics and traits in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay and ROSARIO, Argentina and LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigall Genetics, the world leader in wheat biotechnology co-owned by Bioceres Crop Solutions (Nasdaq: BIOX) and Florimond Desprez, and S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a leading middle-market agricultural company, have entered into a joint venture to advance wheat breeding activities in Australia.

Trigall Australia will develop and market high performing wheat varieties for the Australian market, leveraging S&W's existing commercial footprint and Florimond Desprez's and Bioceres Crop Solutions' breeding expertise. The program will encompass both conventional and transgenic varieties, including Bioceres Crop Solutions' drought-tolerance HB4® technology and EcoWheat® technologies, that can contribute to improving yields in a region whose productivity has been increasingly affected by drought and soil salinization. The new breeding program is expected to benefit from the introduction of top tier genetics from Florimond Desprez and Trigall Genetics worldwide breeding programs, combined with state-of-the-art facilities to accelerate genetic gain for the region.

For Trigall Genetics the joint venture is part of its international expansion strategy into major wheat producing regions, as it will gain access to S&W's Australia-adapted genetic materials, adding to its existing germplasm library from Europe and MENA through Florimond Desprez and South America from Bioceres Crop Solutions.

François Desprez, president of Trigall Genetics and Florimond Desprez commented: "Through this JV, Florimond Desprez continues with the internationalization of its wheat breeding activities. We believe the company's accumulated knowledge and skills in terms of breeding techniques will boost the existing platform developed by S&W Seed in Australia to serve the needs of local growers and grain industry."

Mark Wong, CEO of S&W Seed added: "We are excited to enter this JV to combine our commercial footprint with the unique technologies and expertise of our partners."

About Trigall Genetics

Trigall Genetics is a joint venture between Bioceres Crop Solutions (Nasdaq: BIOX) and Groupe Florimond Desprez for the development of wheat varieties. Bioceres Crop Solutions is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next-generation crop nutrition and protection solutions, each of which offers substantial economic and environmental benefits and are anchored by the HB4® technology, which is behind the world's only drought-tolerant soybeans and wheat. Florimond Desprez is a French independent family-owned breeding company that operates in 65 countries, devotes 15% of its turnover to R&D, and employs 1,200 persons worldwide. Florimond Desprez is an active player of the agroecology transition and works mainly on crops intended for human consumption ‒ a world leader in sugar beet seeds, a leading European cereal breeder, and a major player in the European seed potato market. For more information, please visit www.trigall.com.

About S&W Seed

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum, and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production, and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat, and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero-calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

