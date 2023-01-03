SkySlope to provide digital disclosure solution, Breeze, to Oregon Real Estate Forms, LLC (OREF)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful launch of SkySlope Forms in fall 2021, Oregon Real Estate Forms, LLC (OREF) is adding SkySlope's disclosure solution, Breeze, to its member benefits package.

Breeze provides a TurboTax-style disclosure experience for home sellers. Agents can quickly prepare and send real estate disclosures. Sellers can complete disclosures quickly and more accurately. Give sellers the best possible customer experience with Breeze. (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon and serving over 18,000 members, OREF is an association that prepares and licenses high-quality real estate transaction and advisory forms to Oregon real estate professionals. The association first turned to SkySlope over a year ago to reinvent their digital forms experience for agents.

"Since its launch, OREF's partnership with SkySlope has been incredibly successful," says OREF CEO, Melissa Peterson. "SkySlope's ease of use, award-winning customer service, and time-saving functionality has helped to reinvent the form-filling process for our members. As we looked to 2023, we were interested to see how we could grow our partnership with SkySlope to optimize our member experience and provide additional value."

To expand their offerings, OREF is integrating SkySlope Breeze, a digital disclosure solution that transforms seller disclosures into a guided digital questionnaire, into their member benefits package. "Breeze provides a guided workflow that helps sellers complete complicated disclosure forms with ease," says Peterson. "It's a win for sellers — and that's ultimately a win for agents."

Designed to overhaul the time-consuming, legal jargon-heavy disclosures process, Breeze takes fill-in-the-blank disclosure forms like Oregon's Seller's Property Disclosure Statement (SPDS) and transforms them into user-friendly workflows that guide sellers through easy-to-understand questions. Sellers' answers populate form fields on the back end, resulting in completed disclosure forms that agents can formally submit for approval.

Additional built-in functionality, such as an in-app messaging system that allows sellers to embed a comment or question for agents in the workflow, add to Breeze's convenience factor.

"At SkySlope, we're dedicated to building technology that digitally reinvents the real estate industry," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "Breeze takes one piece of the real estate transaction puzzle and transforms it into an easier, simpler process. We're excited to add this additional service to OREF's member benefits package."

Since its founding in 2011, SkySlope has established itself as one of the proptech space's most trusted and innovative technology companies. Its digital transaction management platform is used by over 650,000 real estate professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada, and it currently services 15 of the top 30 brokerages in the U.S.

As its brokerage market share has grown, SkySlope has branched into MLS technology solutions, working alongside associations to provide valuable solutions to address evolving member needs. In addition to OREF, SkySlope has recently partnered with MLS organizations like Florida's Stellar MLS and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) to expand their member offerings.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope .

About OREF

Oregon Real Estate Forms, LLC prepares and licenses high-quality real estate transaction and advisory forms for Oregon real estate professionals. It was formed in 1997 and is owned by the Eugene Association of Realtors® and the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®.

Contact

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkySlope