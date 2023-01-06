Curaleaf Announces January Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2023.

ICR Conference 2023

January 10, 2023

Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Managing Director at Cowen , on January 10 at 9:30 – 9:55 a. m . ET.

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 12, 2023

Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat with Matt McGinley , Managing Director at Needham, on January 12 at 9:30 – 10:10 a.m. ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

ATB Capital Markets' 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

January 12, 2023

Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a virtual panel titled, "Playing Smart and Safe in Key Markets" hosted by Kenric Tyghe , Managing Director at ATB, on January 12 at 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 145 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

