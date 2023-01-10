GreenLab Names Jim Hedges as CEO

Biotech Startup's Platform Greens Manufacturing Transforming a Cornfield into the Factory of the Future.

JONESBORO, Ark., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLab, Inc. announces Jim Hedges as its new Chief Executive Officer. The biotech startup's proprietary platform is the literal greening of industry within a kernel of corn, producing novel proteins multiplied exponentially across acres of cornfields.

GreenLab is on a mission to green industry with next-generation plant biotechnology. (PRNewswire)

GreenLab's new CEO Jim Hedges is leading the production of novel proteins in the factory of the future: the cornfield.

"I've never been more excited about an opportunity. Looking even beyond ag and biotech, the GreenLab team's unparalleled experience is founded on applying transformational technology in specific markets, with its biotech manufacturing platform at scale," stated Jim Hedges, GreenLab CEO. "I grew up on my family's corn and soybean farm and still operate one. I've spent my whole life and career optimizing what we can do with a field of corn. GreenLab is the next level where we turn the corn field into the factory of the future. With that being said, this isn't about disruption. GreenLab is about growing frictionless collaboration and partnerships across multiple industries."

"Jim Hedges' experience in agricultural start-ups as well as with multibillion dollar P&L's brings important expertise to our company as we are just beginning to form relationships and find partners," stated Dr. Elizabeth Hood, Founder and Director of R&D. "We are excited to have Jim lead our mission to green manufacturing and bring our platform to the world."

"Jim Hedges understands how the science can be applied and technology diffused for optimum industry adoption," added Dr. John Howard, Chief Science Officer. "The industry can design and produce exciting new proteins but often has difficulty scaling them at an economic price, GreenLab can do that and grow them all at scale."

About Jim Hedges

Jim co-founded Moweaqua Seed Company in 1987, growing the business for 20+ years before it was acquired by Monsanto, where Jim would go on to serve as President of Corn States, the licensing arm for Monsanto's genetics and trait pipeline and then VP Sales for the Monsanto owned brands. In 2017, Jim joined WinField United, a wholly owned subsidiary of Land O' Lakes as Director of Insights and Partnerships before moving to the role of VP Seed Marketing. He also held responsibilities for launching the services and new market platform, running the largest seed distribution business in the agricultural retail space.

About GreenLab

GreenLab's mission is to green industry with next-generation plant biotechnology. Our platform transforms a cornfield into the factory of the future. We deliver on biotech's promise of next-generation proteins, end-to-end sustainability and unlimited scalability. GreenLab currently has four patented enzymes growing in corn- already in commercial production and is seeking partners to explore our proprietary portfolio for direct sales, partner in production or to expand the capacity of other protein manufacturers.

