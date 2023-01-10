Leading Prosthetics Device Manufacturer WillowWood Global and Reboocon Bionics form Strategic Alliance for the US market.

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WillowWood Global LLC ("WillowWood"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, today announced that it has formed a Strategic Alliance with Reboocon Bionics B.V. ("Reboocon") the inventor and manufacturer of the motorized prosthetic knee, INTUY® Knee. The Alliance will focus on outcomes research, exclusive US market distribution as well as R&D collaboration to advance the next generation of the technology.

The new generation of the INTUY® Knee was launched in Europe in early 2022 and has since become widely adopted by patients of different activity levels. Motorized knee technology has been demonstrated to provide unrivaled benefits for walking upstairs, the sit-to-stand movement as well as reducing strain on the back and other joints. The INTUY® Knee stands out with its intuitive and natural feel, driven by the sophisticated algorithms in its control system.

"Together with Reboocon, our research partners and grants awarded, we are excited to validate outcomes data to determine the target patients that will benefit most from this novel but proven technology," said Daniel Rubin, COO of WillowWood.

"I had the passion as a student to advance robotic technology to assist the disabled and this passion continued throughout my academic career and has never stopped. After years of research and development, our Reboocon dream team successfully launched this flagship product in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and now North America. I'm excited to partner with WillowWood to broadly share the benefits of the INTUY® Knee to the largest prosthetics market," said Shiqian Wang, founder and CEO of Reboocon.

"The world of prosthetics is unquestionably moving away from passive toward powered technology, which compelled us to partner with Reboocon given their strategic focus. We are extremely impressed with their leadership and look forward to a long and transformative partnership with them," said Mahesh Mansukhani, CEO of WillowWood.

About WillowWood Global LLC

Based in Mount Sterling, Ohio, WillowWood Global (www.willowwood.com) is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, including liners, feet, vacuum systems and components. Recognized for its products' superior innovation, quality, and patient outcomes, WillowWood's portfolio includes the Alpha® family of liners, the Koa® LP and Meta® families of high-activity feet, the LimbLogic® vacuum system, and the OMEGA® CAD system. For over 115 years, WillowWood's prosthetic products have helped individuals with limb loss find comfort and functionality, remain active, and live life to the fullest.

About Reboocon Bionics B.V.

Based in Delft, the Netherlands, Reboocon Bionics B.V. (www.rbionics.com) is a pioneering designer and manufacturer of orthopedic products under the brand name INTUY®, including robotic lower-limb prostheses and exoskeletons. Reboocon was founded in 2016 with the mission to make this robotic technology ready for and accessible to individuals with mobility impairments. Reboocon's latest generation of INTUY® Knee has been benefiting prosthetic knee users since 2020.

