LANCÔME ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL AMBASSADOR EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancôme is thrilled to announce the appointment of a new face of the brand, the American Gen Zer, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and girl of the 21st century, Emma Chamberlain.

LEADING THE 'BE YOURSELF' MOVEMENT

With her engaging personality and relaxed demeanor, Emma became a global sensation by establishing herself as one of the most popular fashion icons and effortlessly cool content creator. Shortly after launching her YouTube channel at the age of 16, Emma broke into social media stardom at a very fast pace. The success of her social content gaining traction came from Emma demonstrating an authentic version of herself, which made her stand out as a disruptor in the crowded content creator space. Chamberlain's fans don't only find her content entertaining and filled with humor, but rather comforting, feeling that they are not alone in their journey.

Since then, Emma won the People's Choice award Pop Podcast category and was acknowledged by Forbes, making it on the '30 under 30 – Social Media' list in 2021. With her mannerisms, her unique video editing was largely imitated, shaping a new vlogging style, by keeping it real.

Bringing her modernity and edge to the French house of beauty, Emma says: "I have always had my own notion of beauty and didn't project myself within the beauty industry because of the duality that I show, mixing comfort, with being nicely put together. Hence why, when Lancôme came to me, I felt so honored and excited that the brand understood and appreciated who I am."

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International President adds: "I am proud to welcome Emma to the Lancôme family. Beside achieving so much at such an early age, Emma is adored by a generation for the perspectives that she shares. We can only appreciate her humor, and the authentic tone used to discuss meaningful topics."

Joining the Lancôme stellar group of ambassadors, Emma will add her irresistible wit and singularity. Together with Lancôme, Emma will further spread the brand's values of positive and powerful beauty to invite a whole generation to shine inside out.

Besides being a renown content creator who openly addresses the issues of her generation, Emma also got into the realm of business and created her own brand called "Chamberlain Coffee" in 2020. Being the voice of a generation, Emma runs her own podcast "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain" where she remains unfiltered.

With a social media following of almost 30M, Emma has become one of the most influential, relatable and popular personalities. She is a role model for her generation who lives by her own convictions.

STARRING IN THE FIRST EVER LANCÔME WEB SERIES

Launching on January 12th on Lancôme's YouTube channel, the unprecedented web series, "How do you say beauty in French," is full of surprises and sometimes ambushes, showing Emma's fresh perspective and modern humor. Within the 4-episode series, Emma expresses her perspective on self-image and shares her vision of beauty, while she uncovers the world of skincare and makeup.

The series reflects a new approach for Lancôme to move towards more engaging content that is designed to create entertaining and meaningful discussions online. Emma is well-versed to discuss subjects that matter to the Gen Z, has an unparallel ability to connect with her audience and speaks their language. Emma is a culture-shaper and a trendsetter with whom the brand can produce the unexpected and connect with consumers on various social media platforms.

Watch now how Lancôme gave Emma the keys to their entire office, and be warned, she can do whatever she wants!

