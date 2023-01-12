LG's NEWEST INNOVATIONS RECEIVE RECORD NUMBER OF AWARDS AT CES 2023

LG Continues Long-Standing History of Honors at World's Preeminent Consumer Technology Show with More Than 220 Awards & Accolades

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making a triumphant return at this year's CES®, LG Electronics took home its most awards ever compared to previous years – with more than 220 recognitions honoring top innovations across its home appliance and home entertainment categories.

Among the top honors received by LG at CES 2023 was the coveted, Engadget Best of CES Award in the Best Home Theater Tech category for its groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) -- the world's first wireless OLED TV with Zero Connect technology.

With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of LG's revolutionary OLED TV, the global leader in OLED technology continued its dominance at CES, taking home the industry's top awards and honors for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG OLED M3 and LG OLED G3 and C3. The LG OLED G3 features up to 70% increases in brightness versus last year's models. The 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (also available in 83 and 77-inch screen sizes) is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was honored by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, WIRED, The Verge, USA Today, PCMag and Mashable. The new LG G3 series OLED TV featuring "evo" technology was also applauded by CNET, Tom's Guide, TechCrunch, Reviewed and BGR. PCMag additionally highlighted the innovative LG gram Ultraslim in its Best of CES 2023 noting its lightweight mobility.

LG also garnered accolades from top publications such as The Wall Street Journal, CNET, The Washington Post, WIRED, Good Housekeeping, Tom's Guide and PCMag for its new refrigerator with MoodUP™ technology. The cutting-edge home appliance was widely recognized for being one of the most exciting products of CES 2023 due to its tech-forward customization with LED door panels that offer 190,000 color options along with an integrated Bluetooth speaker.

LG's newest ARTCOOL™ Gallery residential air conditioner also received significant attention for its sleek design with LCD panel and took home a Best of CES award from TechRadar, and Best Innovative Products from CES 2023 from Business Insider. LG's PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, which combines the benefits of sleek home furnishing and advanced air purification, was honored by PC Mag (Best Smart Home Tech of CES) and Reviewed (CES 2023 Editors' Choice Award) for its ability to conceal high-end air purification tech with futuristic, colorful end tables that include mood lighting and a wireless charger surface.

From the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) CES Innovation Award program alone, LG won 25 CES Innovation Awards including three Best of Innovation Awards given to LG Transparent OLED Screen, LG OLED Flex TV and LG's 65-inch UltraFine Display OLED Pro.

Highlights from LG's 220 awards and recognitions earned by LG at CES 2023 include:

LG SIGNATURE OLED M (97-inch M3) Wireless TV

CNET: Best of CES 2023 – Best of Show

Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards

Engadget: Best of CES 2023 - Best Home Theater

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023

TechRadar: Best Gadgets of CES 2023 – Best TV Innovation

The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023

Tom's Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best in Show

LG gram Laptops

CNET: Best Laptops CES 2023 Has to Offer

Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2023

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

PCWorld: Best Laptops from CES 2023

TechRadar: Best Laptops at CES 2023

Tom's Guide: Best Laptops of CES 2023

WIRED: Best of CES 2023

LG OLED Flex

Digital Trends: Best Gaming Monitors of CES 2023

PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023

TWICE: TWICE 2023 Picks Awards – CES 2023

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023

Wirecutter: Best of CES 2023

TWICE: TWICE CES 2023 Picks Awards

LG Refrigerator with MoodUP™ Technology

CNET: The Wildest Tech at CES 2023, 9 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023, Best Smart Kitchen Tech

Good Housekeeping: Editor's Choice – CES 2023, CES 2023 Top Picks

Now This News: Some of the Best Products from CES 2023

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023

The Wall Street Journal: Cool, Crazy and Cute Tech – CES 2023

The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023, Best of CES 2023

Tom's Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best Appliance

The National News: Best, Quirkiest Innovations at CES 2023

Gear Patrol: Best Home Gadgets of CES 2023

LG InstaView ® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator

BestProducts.com: Best of CES Home Appliances – Best Large Appliance

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture

Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023

TWICE: TWICE 2023 Picks Awards – CES 2023

PCMag: Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2023

LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery Residential Air Conditioner

TechRadar: Best of CES 2023

Business Insider: Best Innovative Products from CES 2023

Gadget Flow: CES 2023 Favorites

Yanko Design: Best of CES 2023

LG Styler™ ShoeCase

Digital Trends: The Most Curious Gadgets at CES 2023

LG Styler™ ShoeCare

CNET: 9 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023

Digital Trends: The Most Curious Gadgets at CES 2023

For more information on LG's CES 2023 awards and honors and additional information about LG's products announced at CES, please visit lgusnewsroom.com.

