Rich Kanefsky Promoted to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Rich Kanefsky has been promoted to Managing Director. Rich joined the firm as an Associate in 2015. He advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, corporate divestitures and capital raises across the media, marketing services, information and technology sectors, having completed over 25 successful transactions on behalf of founder-owned, venture capital- and private equity-backed companies, and global corporations.

Prior to joining JEGI CLARITY, Rich worked at Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics in the Corporate Finance and Business Valuation practices, where he advised clients on M&A and valuation within the Healthcare and Fintech sectors. Rich began his career at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the Film Finance and Sales Group.

Commenting on his promotion, Rich said, "I have been privileged to work alongside and learn from some of the best and most knowledgeable bankers across our core sectors, and I am grateful to all the clients who entrusted me to help advise them through their transactions. I look forward to building on the success of JEGI CLARITY by delivering excellence on behalf of our clients and continuing to develop the next generation of talent within our firm."

Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO, North America of JEGI CLARITY, noted, "Rich has very successfully climbed the ladder in his eight years at JEGI CLARITY. We have a long track record of promoting talented individuals to enable them to reach their career aspirations. We are confident that Rich will serve our clients to the utmost possible."

Rich holds an MBA from Fordham University, and a BA in Economics and Film & Media Studies from the University of Rochester.

