Fifth Annual School Fair Returns, Offers Families Array of Affordable Learning Options

Popular Toledo celebration to feature K-8 schools, free family fun

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering a new school or curious about scholarship opportunities for elementary students? Metro Toledo families are invited to explore their school options firsthand — and enjoy face painting and free snacks — at a celebratory fair hosted by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio next weekend.

Join more than 400 community members at the fifth annual fair on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Franciscan Center, located on the Lourdes University campus. From 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., representatives from 30 K-8 learning options will share information with families and answer questions. Attendees will learn about traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling organizations, as well as Ohio's five state-funded scholarships and the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.

This year's fair will also have more family fun than ever before, including face painting, a photobooth, balloon art, a DJ, and cookies, coffee, and lemonade.

The Toledo School Fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. As part of the festivities, large school fairs will be taking place in dozens of major cities, including Houston, Colorado Springs, and Oklahoma City.

"School Choice Ohio is excited to be a part of the school choice fair. Finding the best type of education for your child is one of the biggest decisions a parent will ever make. This fair will give parents and guardians a chance to ask questions and learn about the many school choices available in Northwest Ohio," said Ann Riddle, director of provider outreach at SCO.

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is committed to offering educational choices to low-income families through privately funded scholarships. School Choice Ohio works to ensure that families across the state know about the education options available for their children.

The Lourdes University campus is located at 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, Ohio

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

