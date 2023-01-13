PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY TO BE INTERVIEWED BY TIME EDITOR-IN-CHIEF EDWARD FELSENTHAL AT UKRAINE HOUSE DAVOS 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ukraine House Davos and TIME announced that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be interviewed by TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal on Wednesday, January 18th at 18.30 CET at Ukraine House Davos alongside the World Economic Forum.

As the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, the conversation between President Zelenskyy and Felsenthal will address the President's leadership and vision for the future. The interview, which will be conducted by remote video, marks Zelenskyy's third consecutive year joining Ukraine House Davos.

TIME named President Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine as the 2022 TIME Person of the Year. Of the choice, Felsenthal wrote, "For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy—and of peace—Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME's 2022 Person of the Year." President Joe Biden applauded President Zelenskyy for this recognition during his recent trip to Washington, D.C.

The interview will be livestreamed on the Ukraine House Davos YouTube channel.

To register to attend this limited capacity event and learn more about Ukraine House Davos, which opens its doors on Monday, January 16th at 5PM CET through Thursday, January 19th at 10PM CET, visit: www.ukrainehousedavos.com.

Follow the event via social media at:

Twitter: @UKRHouseDavos

Facebook: @ukrainehousedavos

Instagram: @Ukraine.House.Davos

LinkedIn: UkraineHouseDavos

YouTube: ukrainehousedavos

Hashtags: #UkraineHouseDavos

Media contact:

Nikita Bernardi, nb@ashbright.com or media@ukrainehousedavos.com

Tetyana Bega, +380684481625, tbega@horizoncapital.com.ua

ABOUT UKRAINE HOUSE DAVOS

Ukraine House Davos is led by a new Executive Director, Ulyana Khromyak and co-organized by Western NIS Enterprise Fund, Victor Pinchuk Foundation, and Horizon Capital. The Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is comprised of four women who volunteer their efforts to produce this event: Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, Western NIS Enterprise Fund; Svitlana Grytsenko, Member of the Board, Victor Pinchuk Foundation; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital; Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos.

ABOUT TIME

TIME is the 99-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Ukraine House Davos