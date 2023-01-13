Regional School Fair to Bring 30+ Education Options to Parents, Celebrate School Choice in Style

Manchester to join dozens of cities nationwide on "School Fair Saturday"

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a microschool focused on farm and forestry to a public charter school with a business and law track, more than 50 K-12 schools and community vendors will bring information to families at a celebratory school fair next week. More than 700 community members are expected to attend the festivities on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The fair offers families the chance to get a head start on their school search, learn about scholarship opportunities in New Hampshire, and speak directly with public, private, homeschool, and online school representatives. As parents shop schools at the event, children can enjoy face painting, balloon art, a photobooth, snacks, music, and additional fun.

The New Hampshire school fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Armory Room in The DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

This fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 21 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature school fairs in more than a dozen U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Manchester event.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown is located at 700 Elm St.

This event is hosted by Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire provides scholarships to empower low-income New Hampshire families to choose the education that best fit their children's needs, regardless of their income or zip code.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

