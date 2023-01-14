Gov. Justice Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "West Virginia School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Critical for Academic Success

West Virginia families to hold more than 100 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Jim Justice has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in West Virginia. His official declaration marks the second year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.

Gov. Justice's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of having a diverse educational environment, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"West Virginia School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/ .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 113 activities across the state of West Virginia–– school fairs in Beckley and Morgantown and Davis, school activities, talent shows, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"The past five years have seen charter schools open in West Virginia, a new online public learning option become available for families, and the establishment of the Hope Scholarship, the state's Education Savings Account program," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Gov. Justice's proclamation recognizes how valuable every type of education option is to families across the state."

