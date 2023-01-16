Leading Global Games Publisher Plarium Appoints Schraga Mor as Chief Executive Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing and publishing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced the appointment of Schraga Mor as its incoming CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global) (PRNewswire)

A seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience in the technology, digital and e-commerce industries, Mor joins Plarium from SodaStream where he has spearheaded the company's global e-commerce strategy and operations since 2020. He previously served as CEO of MSN Israel and ICQ, and as Managing Director of William Hill's online games business based in Tel Aviv.

Michael Lang, CEO of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) of which Plarium is part, said "Schraga has a proven track record in building and scaling successful multi-million dollar companies and mobile-orientated brands. With a deep understanding of digital commerce, marketing and product development, as well as a strong appreciation for Plarium's people-first culture, we are confident Schraga is the right person to lead Plarium in its next exciting chapter and continue to set the industry bar in key genres and cross-platform gaming."

Mor takes over from Aviram Steinhart who stepped down from the role after more than eight years at the company, just over two of which he served as CEO.

Since it became part of the Pixel United portfolio in 2017, Plarium has delivered exceptional growth. Alongside its existing stable of Evergreen games, it launched US Top 20 game (RAID: Shadow Legends) in 2018, which currently ranks #1 in the Squad RPG category and has delivered over $1billion in lifetime revenue. The company made a successful entry into the Action genre with the launch of Mech Arena in 2021 and has scaled its proprietary PC platform, Plarium Play, which delivers close to 30% of Plarium's total revenues.

Following his appointment, Mor commented, "I am delighted to join a company that has helped shape and define the mobile and PC games industry for more than a decade, and a business I have admired for many years. I look forward to working with Plarium's talented global teams to build upon the strong culture and momentum to help the business reach new heights."

Mor, who holds an Executive Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Ruppin Academic Center, will assume his role as CEO at the end of February 2023 and will be based at the company's headquarter in Herzliya, where the company recently established its new state-of-the-art office.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Pixel United:

Pixel United is the free-to-play, mobile-first video games business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX: ALL). A top publisher in Tier 1 western mobile markets, Pixel United is driven by a purpose to build the best games and drive positive change. Pixel United has three major operating businesses that span multiple key game genres: Product Madness (London), Plarium Global (Israel) and Big Fish Games (USA). As a global business with a growing team of 3,000 people in 18 locations worldwide, Pixel United leverages its LiveOps, in-house development, business intelligence and marketing capabilities and strong investment in talent to fuel its performance and deliver sustainable long-term growth. www.pixelunited.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plarium Global