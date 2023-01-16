NEXT WEEK: Wyoming Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Governor Mark Gordon issued a proclamation recognizing January 22-28, 2023 as Wyoming School Choice Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 42 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Wyoming have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Wyoming, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, so the ability to choose different traditional public schools varies for families. There are five public charter schools in the state from which parents can choose, as well as full-time online public schools. The state does not offer public magnet schools or any private school choice programs, unlike a majority of U.S. states.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Wyoming will be a game day and field trip to the Capitol organized by Tech Prep Academy Wyoming.

"There is a learning environment that fits every unique child, and every parent wants the opportunity to find that perfect match," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We look forward to celebrating educational opportunities alongside Wyoming families and educators during School Choice Week."

To download a guide to Wyoming school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

