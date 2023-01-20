SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SAL, SHBI, HZNP, and IMRA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $31.56 based upon NBT's January 18, 2023 closing price of $42.36. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of HZNP by Amgen Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HZNP shareholders will receive $116.50 in cash for each share of HZNP common stock owned. If you own HZNP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hznp

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) in connection with the proposed merger of IMRA with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IMRA will issue IMRA common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Enliven and Enliven will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IMRA. If you own IMRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/imra

