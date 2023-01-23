Former Director of Hospital Research, and Founder of the Aesthetic Medicine Center at Kitasato University Hospital and Best-Selling Author of Seven Books Announce the Launch of New Book, Skin Sobering

Former Director of Hospital Research, and Founder of the Aesthetic Medicine Center at Kitasato University Hospital and Best-Selling Author of Seven Books Announce the Launch of New Book, Skin Sobering

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Beauty-Obsessed Scientist" Dr. Erin Tjam, former Director of Research at St. Mary's General Hospital, and adjunct professor at University of Waterloo, and renowned anti-aging physician and skin specialist Dr. Ryuichi Utsugi, Director of Clinic UTSUGIryu, are pleased to announce the launch of the new book Skin Sobering: 99% of Products Age and Harm Your Skin! Learn What You Truly Need to Be Beautiful and Makeup-Ready.

(PRNewswire)

In Skin Sobering, Tjam and Utsugi deconstruct the myth of reliance on skincare products peddled by the beauty industry

Tjam and Utsugi know that what we call "skincare" products don't care for your skin so much as mask the problems that plague it. Worse yet, modern skincare disturbs the skin's natural metabolism and impairs beauty - daily and nightly.

In Skin Sobering, Tjam and Utsugi deconstruct the myth of reliance on skincare products peddled by the beauty industry. Using evidence collected by treating thousands of patients, and reviewing hundreds of scientific studies, they empower you to understand what will help your skin look and feel its best.

Tjam and Utsugi know that beauty and health are not at odds. What's healthy for your skin is also what makes you beautiful. They offer the key to helping your skin "sober up," so you can escape a health epidemic to which you didn't realize you were contributing.

"Skin sensitivities, dryness, and diseases have reached epidemic proportions in children and older adults, in addition to rampant beauty problems," Tjam and Utsugi said. "We wrote Skin Sobering to teach people to care for their skin without products, a simple approach that really works, despite the beauty industry trying to silence us."

Skin Sobering released on January 23rd and is available on Amazon and at other major retailers.

Notes to Editors:

Dr. Erin Yuet Tjam, PhD, has had a rich career over the last thirty years. She has been a health educator, adjunct professor, entrepreneur, and Special Advisor to the President at the University of Waterloo. She was also Director of Research at St. Mary's General Hospital and Health Researcher at St. Joseph's Health Care System, in Ontario, Canada. Erin established two successful businesses while managing a vibrant household of six kids and two grandparents. Now that the kids are grown and the businesses are self-sufficient, she devotes her time to researching and writing about health and beauty. Erin has been obsessed with skin for over four decades.

Dr. Ryuichi Utsugi, MD, is a specialist in anti-aging and skin health, and a board-certified plastic surgeon for over forty years. He founded the Aesthetic Medicine Center of the Research Institute of Kitasato University Hospital and is the Director of Clinic UTSUGIryu in Tokyo, Japan. He was an expert advisor to skincare companies and had his own line of skincare products before he discovered what they do to the skin. He presented and published this research in conferences, scientific papers, medical textbooks, and skin health books. One of his books, translated in Chinese as Skin Fasting, remains popular across Asia a decade after publication in Japan.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scribe Media

Kelly Teemer

702-335-1558

kelly.teemer@scribemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Erin Tjam