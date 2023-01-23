MainStreet Bancshares Achieves Record Results for 2022

Company's Net Income Climbs 20% to $26.7 Million; NIM Reaches 4.19%

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $26.7 million for 2022, a 20.3% increase from a year earlier. Year-end results represent:

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

13.98% return on average equity

1.53% return on average assets

4.19% net interest margin

$3.26 earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$21.75 tangible book value per common share

There is no doubt that 2022 was a banner year for the Company.

"There is no doubt that 2022 was a banner year for the Company," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Quarter to quarter, we set performance records in nearly every activity and metric. We achieved this while maintaining our strong focus on credit quality and while building Avenu™, our innovative embedded banking software solution. The markets rewarded our upward momentum, efficiency, and focus on innovation with solid interest in our shares and improved valuations."

Net interest income reached $70 million in 2022, up 30.8% from the previous year's $53.5 million. As the Federal Reserve undertook seven interest rate increases in 2022, MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet. This drove the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 84 basis points to 4.19% for the year ended December 31, 2022, versus 3.35% a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, the NIM widened to 4.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 3.49% in the prior year's fourth quarter.

"We came into 2022 extremely well prepared for the interest rate hikes that materialized," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "As we enter 2023, we anticipate fewer and smaller rate hikes as the Fed makes progress toward dampening inflation, and this should yield somewhat more level interest rates this year. We are now taking steps to position our balance sheet accordingly." He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -4.3% of total capital.

The loan portfolio grew 17.8% to $1.58 billion in 2022, up from $1.34 billion at the end of 2021. Loan quality remained exceptional, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 7% to $1.51 billion, up from $1.41 billion at the end of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36.4% of the total, and 69% of total deposits are core deposits. The bank's total assets grew 16.9% to reach $1.93 billion at year-end 2022, versus $1.65 billion a year earlier.

"We continue to experience solid commercial loan demand and deposit growth in our DC Metro market, and loan demand was particularly brisk in the fourth quarter," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our local economy is supported by a technologically advanced workforce and a large and steady federal employment base, and these factors mitigate the effects of any slowdown. We remain encouraged by the opportunities that we see to serve our community's growing businesses and organizations. Because we maintain rigorous underwriting standards, our credit quality remains pristine."

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 52% for the year, from 55% at the end of 2021. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the subsidiary moves toward being fully operational in 2023.

Avenu™ Makes Major Strides, Onboards First Client

Avenu™ continues to make strides and has onboarded its first customer into its sandbox. In recent weeks Avenu™ has stood up its production site and is in the process of finalizing vendor certifications and conducting end-to-end testing. Avenu™ connects partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. These developments bring Avenu™ several steps closer to its objective of accelerating MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

"As technology evolves, consumers expect to be able to conduct transactions seamlessly using apps offered by communities they are part of and merchants they patronize regularly," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "We created Avenu™ to be a gateway to the fast, simple, secure payments that our clients' end users demand, and we are excited to 'go live' with our first client."

Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "In creating Avenu™, we sought to ensure that our partners and their consumers have a flawless experience with the banking services we provide them. Our emphasis on getting compliance right is critical. Our innovative approach ensures that our partners can connect to the core system of a reliable bank with well-honed instincts about regulatory compliance and a clear line of sight into any emerging risks."

ABOUT AVENU™

Avenu™ — Banking Delivered

Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation

Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.



MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com .

Contact: Debra Cope

Director of Corporate Communications

(703) 481-4599

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 48,931



$ 50,636



$ 55,636



$ 63,986



$ 61,827

Federal funds sold



81,669





54,098





47,013





37,756





31,372

Total cash and cash equivalents



130,600





104,734





102,649





101,742





93,199

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



62,631





162,319





143,240





123,802





99,913

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



17,642





17,670





17,698





18,769





20,349

Restricted equity securities, at cost



24,325





16,436





16,485





17,209





15,609

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,114, $12,994, $12,982,$12,500, and $11,697, respectively



1,579,950





1,448,071





1,416,875





1,413,238





1,341,760

Premises and equipment, net



14,709





14,523





14,756





14,833





14,863

Other real estate owned, net



—





—





—





—





775

Accrued interest and other receivables



9,581





8,273





7,313





6,980





7,701

Computer software, net of amortization



9,149





7,258





4,956





3,906





2,493

Bank owned life insurance



37,249





36,996





36,742





36,492





36,241

Other assets



39,915





43,835





32,665





24,777





14,499

Total Assets

$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 550,690



$ 566,016



$ 535,591



$ 514,160



$ 530,678

Interest bearing DDA deposits



80,099





93,695





99,223





76,286





69,232

Savings and NOW deposits



51,419





54,240





58,156





81,817





85,175

Money market deposits



222,540





254,190





231,207





301,842





267,730

Time deposits



608,141





585,783





575,950





460,839





459,148

Total deposits



1,512,889





1,553,924





1,500,127





1,434,944





1,411,963

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



100,000





—





—





40,000





—

Subordinated debt



72,245





72,146





72,047





71,955





29,294

Other liabilities



42,335





44,045





32,801





26,053





17,357

Total Liabilities



1,727,469





1,670,115





1,604,975





1,572,952





1,458,614

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



28,736





28,728





29,178





29,642





29,466

Capital surplus



63,999





63,231





64,822





66,798





67,668

Retained earnings



86,830





80,534





73,702





68,691





64,194

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(8,546)





(9,756)





(6,561)





(3,598)





197

Total Stockholders' Equity



198,282





190,000





188,404





188,796





188,788

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 78,872



$ 61,743



$ 23,972



$ 20,261



$ 17,954



$ 16,685



$ 15,532

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,603





1,262





467





378





401





357





327

Tax-exempt securities



1,058





1,060





262





261





263





272





283

Interest on federal funds sold



2,312





134





1,071





1,013





195





34





61

Total interest income



83,845





64,199





25,772





21,913





18,813





17,348





16,203

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



601





229





256





175





105





65





59

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



203





165





81





43





42





37





38

Interest on money market deposits



1,547





772





781





496





151





119





127

Interest on time deposits



8,202





7,613





2,966





2,275





1,530





1,431





1,574

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



347





—





264





—





52





31





—

Interest on subordinated debt



2,936





1,884





828





828





812





468





539

Total interest expense



13,836





10,663





5,176





3,817





2,692





2,151





2,337

Net interest income



70,009





53,536





20,596





18,096





16,121





15,197





13,866

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



2,398





(1,175)





1,118





—





480





800





295

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



67,611





54,711





19,478





18,096





15,641





14,397





13,571

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



2,420





2,426





610





601





597





611





624

Bank owned life insurance income



1,008





900





253





254





250





251





253

Loan swap fee income



619





83





—





518





101





—





83

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



4





6





—





—





4





—





3

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



(168)





847





—





(211)





—





43





413

Other non-interest income



951





1,848





196





186





312





257





247

Total other income



4,834





6,110





1,059





1,348





1,264





1,162





1,623

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



23,801





19,305





6,775





5,874





5,604





5,548





5,029

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,786





2,468





710





760





659





657





726

Advertising and marketing



2,304





1,565





620





704





574





406





450

Occupancy expenses



1,471





1,541





378





400





352





341





449

Outside services



2,075





908





529





611





567





368





485

Administrative expenses



872





685





214





253





195





210





192

Other operating expenses



5,748





6,393





1,481





1,291





1,543





1,433





1,389

Total non-interest expenses



39,057





32,865





10,707





9,893





9,494





8,963





8,720

Income before income tax expense



33,388





27,956





9,830





9,551





7,411





6,596





6,474

Income tax expense



6,714





5,785





2,252





1,808





1,481





1,173





1,660

Net income



26,674





22,171





7,578





7,743





5,930





5,423





4,814

Preferred stock dividends



2,156





2,156





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 24,518



$ 20,015



$ 7,039



$ 7,204



$ 5,391



$ 4,884



$ 4,275

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 3.26



$ 2.65



$ 0.95



$ 0.97



$ 0.71



$ 0.64



$ 0.56

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,529,259





7,595,781





7,433,607





7,463,719





7,575,484





7,647,519





7,595,062



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



Percentage

Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 393,783





24.6 %

$ 366,689





25.0 %

$ 337,173





24.8 %



7.4 %



16.8 % Residential real estate loans



394,394





24.7 %



373,056





25.4 %



300,390





22.1 %



5.7 %



31.3 % Commercial real estate loans



700,728





43.8 %



638,110





43.5 %



534,187





39.3 %



9.8 %



31.2 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



97,351





6.1 %



74,482





5.1 %



164,014





12.1 %



30.7 %



-40.6 % Consumer loans



13,336





0.8 %



13,628





1.0 %



23,171





2.3 %



-2.1 %



-42.4 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,599,592





100.0 %

$ 1,465,965





100.0 %

$ 1,358,935





100.0 %



9.1 %



17.7 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(14,114)













(12,994)













(11,697)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,528)













(4,900)













(5,478)

























Net Loans

$ 1,579,950











$ 1,448,071











$ 1,341,760

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 550,690





36.4 %

$ 566,016





36.4 %

$ 530,678





37.6 %



-2.7 %



3.8 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



80,099





5.3 %



93,695





6.0 %



69,232





4.9 %



-14.5 %



15.7 % Savings and NOW deposits



51,419





3.4 %



54,240





3.5 %



85,175





6.0 %



-5.2 %



-39.6 % Money market accounts



222,540





14.7 %



254,190





16.4 %



267,730





19.0 %



-12.5 %



-16.9 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



370,005





24.5 %



371,739





23.9 %



285,395





20.2 %



-0.5 %



29.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



238,136





15.7 %



214,044





13.8 %



173,753





13.4 %



11.3 %



37.1 % Total Deposits

$ 1,512,889





100.0 %

$ 1,553,924





100.0 %

$ 1,411,963





100.0 %



-2.6 %



7.1 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



100,000





58.1 %



—





0.0 %



—





—





100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt



72,245





41.9 %



72,146





100.0 %



29,294





100.0 %



0.1 %



146.6 % Total Borrowings

$ 172,245





100.0 %

$ 72,146





100.0 %

$ 29,294





100.0 %



138.7 %



488.0 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,685,134











$ 1,626,070











$ 1,441,257













3.6 %



16.9 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,157,573





68.7 %

$ 1,156,862





71.1 %

$ 1,108,177





76.9 %



0.1 %



4.5 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



355,316





21.1 %



397,062





24.5 %



303,786





21.1 %



-10.5 %



17.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



100,000





5.9 %



—





0.0 %



—





—





100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,245





4.3 %



72,146





4.4 %



29,294





2.0 %



0.1 %



146.6 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,685,134





100.0 %

$ 1,626,070





100.0 %

$ 1,441,257





100.0 %



3.6 %



16.9 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)



For the three months ended December 31, 2022



For the three months ended December 31, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,510,087



$ 23,972





6.30 %

$ 1,277,828



$ 15,532





4.82 % Securities:















































Taxable



70,776





467





2.62 %



76,776





327





1.69 % Tax-exempt



38,007





332





3.46 %



38,936





358





3.65 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



124,865





1,071





3.40 %



192,442





61





0.13 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,743,735



$ 25,842





5.88 %

$ 1,585,982



$ 16,278





4.07 % Other assets



55,559





















87,072

















Total assets

$ 1,799,294



















$ 1,673,054

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 81,724



$ 256





1.24 %

$ 69,532



$ 59





0.34 % Savings and NOW deposits



53,570





81





0.60 %



82,048





38





0.18 % Money market deposit accounts



213,530





781





1.45 %



296,063





127





0.17 % Time deposits



613,262





2,966





1.92 %



466,190





1,574





1.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 962,086



$ 4,084





1.68 %

$ 913,833



$ 1,798





0.78 % Federal funds purchased



2





—





—





1





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,206





828





4.55 %



40,297





539





5.31 % FHLB borrowings



23,913





264





4.38 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,058,207



$ 5,176





1.94 %

$ 954,131



$ 2,337





0.97 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



546,827





















532,216

















Total liabilities

$ 1,605,034



















$ 1,486,347

















Stockholders' Equity



194,260





















186,707

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,799,294



















$ 1,673,054

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.94 %



















3.10 % Net Interest Income









$ 20,666



















$ 13,941









Net Interest Margin



















4.70 %



















3.49 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)



For the year ended December 31, 2022



For the year ended December 31, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,442,716



$ 78,872





5.47 %

$ 1,289,445



$ 61,743





4.79 % Securities:















































Taxable



72,809





1,603





2.20 %



60,732





1,262





2.08 % Tax-exempt



38,528





1,339





3.48 %



39,170





1,342





3.43 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



122,596





2,312





1.89 %



216,436





134





0.06 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,676,649



$ 84,126





5.02 %

$ 1,605,783



$ 64,481





4.02 % Other assets



67,380





















79,357

















Total assets

$ 1,744,029



















$ 1,685,140

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 85,566



$ 601





0.70 %

$ 67,897



$ 229





0.34 % Savings and NOW deposits



63,401





203





0.32 %



74,975





165





0.22 % Money market deposit accounts



137,066





1,547





1.13 %



333,160





772





0.23 % Time deposits



642,918





8,202





1.28 %



498,001





7,613





1.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 928,951



$ 10,553





1.14 %

$ 974,033



$ 8,779





0.90 % Federal funds and repos purchased



2





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



65,176





2,936





4.50 %



33,953





1,884





5.55 % FHLB borrowings



23,986





347





1.45 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,018,115



$ 13,836





1.36 %

$ 1,007,986



$ 10,663





1.06 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



535,075





















498,031

















Total liabilities

$ 1,553,190



















$ 1,506,017

















Stockholders' Equity



190,839





















179,123

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,744,029



















$ 1,685,140

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.66 %



















2.96 % Net Interest Income









$ 70,290



















$ 53,818









Net Interest Margin



















4.19 %



















3.35 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.95



$ 0.56



$ 3.26



$ 2.65

Book value per common share

$ 22.98



$ 21.27



$ 22.98



$ 21.27

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 21.75



$ 21.27



$ 21.75



$ 21.27

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,433,607





7,595,062





7,529,259





7,595,781

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,442,743





7,595,781





7,442,743





7,595,781

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.67 %



1.14 %



1.53 %



1.32 % Return on average equity (annualized)



15.48 %



10.23 %



13.98 %



12.38 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



16.72 %



10.63 %



14.99 %



13.18 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



5.88 %



4.07 %



5.02 %



4.02 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.94 %



0.97 %



1.36 %



1.06 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.94 %



3.10 %



3.66 %



2.96 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



4.70 %



3.49 %



4.19 %



3.35 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.23 %



0.38 %



0.28 %



0.36 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.36 %



2.07 %



2.24 %



1.95 % Efficiency ratio(3)



49.45 %



56.31 %



52.19 %



55.10 % Asset Quality































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



377.54 %



367.88 %



377.54 %



367.88 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



137.41 %



148.30 %



137.41 %



148.30 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ 775



$ —



$ 775

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ 775



$ —



$ 775

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.05 %



0.00 %



0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.88 %



0.86 %



0.88 %



0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A





15.09





N/A





15.09

Net loan recoveries

$ 2



$ 26



$ 19



$ 5

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



N/A





0.00 %



N/A





0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



0.00 %



16.06 %



0.00 %



16.06 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



0.00 %



15.23 %



0.00 %



15.23 % Leverage ratio



0.00 %



15.23 %



0.00 %



15.23 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



0.00 %



15.23 %



0.00 %



15.23 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 27.49



$ 24.59



$ 27.49



$ 24.59

Equity / assets



10.35 %



11.46 %



10.35 %



11.46 % Average equity / average assets



10.80 %



11.16 %



10.94 %



10.63 % Number of full time equivalent employees



168





138





168





138

# Full service branch offices



6





6





6





6



(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 20,596



$ 13,866



$ 70,009



$ 53,536

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70





75





281





282

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



20,666





13,941





70,290





53,818



































Average interest earning assets



1,743,735





1,585,982





1,676,649





1,605,783

Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.69 %



3.47 %



4.18 %



3.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.70 %



3.49 %



4.19 %



3.35 %





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended December

31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 198,282



$ 188,788



$ 198,282



$ 188,788

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



171,019





161,525



$ 171,019



$ 161,525

Less: intangible assets



9,149





2,493





9,149





2,493

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



161,870





159,032





161,870





159,032



































Shares outstanding



7,442,743





7,595,781





7,442,743





7,595,781

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 21.75



$ 20.94



$ 21.75



$ 20.94



Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.